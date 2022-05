Perhaps the first thing that stands out about the Bengals’ 2022 schedule (after all the primetime games) is the ruthless series of games after the bye week. Week 11, Cincinnati goes to Pittsburgh for Sunday Night Football. While the Bengals have a QB advantage, the Steelers have a strong pass rush and a rowdy fanbase that will be looking for blood (not for any particular reason other than they’re a bit cuckoo). Also, it does seem that referees tend to favor the Steelers in such situations.

