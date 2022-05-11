Two Kansas men dead after car, van collide

ST. GEORGE, Kan. (KAKE) - The Kansas Highway Patrol says a 38-year-old woman was killed when her car was hit by a semi in Pottawatomie County on Friday. The accident happened at around 8:30 a.m. at U.S. 24 and Flush Road, near St. George. The patrol reports Abby Strous was northbound on Flush Road and failed to yield to a semi heading east on the highway.

