Piedmont, AL

Healthy a year later, Piedmont senior tasks Phil Campbell to force Game 3

By Joe Medley, Star Sports Writer, jmedley@annistonstar.com
 2 days ago
Piedmont's Austin Estes shares a laugh with teammate Jack Hayes after both hit three-run homers in the Bulldogs' Game 2 win over Phil Campbell.

PHIL CAMPBELL — Austin Estes came to Phil Campbell dragging his right arm a year ago. A year later, his arm and bat were more than Phil Campbell could handle.

Estes’ relief work on the mound and three-run home run sparked a Piedmont comeback, and the Bulldogs rode momentum all the way to a 16-9 victory in Game 2 of their best-of-three semifinals series.

Phil Campbell won Game 1 10-0 in five innings, with Cam Habada using just 58 pitches in a one-hitter that ended Piedmont’s 27-game winning streak.

Piedmont and Phil Campbell will play Game 3 on Wednesday at 4 p.m., the winner bound for the state finals against the Trinity Presbyterian-Thomasville winner back home in Oxford and Jacksonville State.

Phil Campbell is expected to go with Alabama-bound Mason Swinney on the mound. Piedmont could either start Cassius Fairs or Estes, who can work a full 125 pitches because Piedmont coach Matt Deerman pulled him at 25 pitches Tuesday.

“He’s full strength,” Deerman said. “That’s why we pulled him.”

Deerman grinned when asked if Estes would start Game 3 on the mound and didn’t commit. No denying the feeling that stuck with Piedmont after a Game 3 loss at Phil Campbell in last year’s semifinals.

“There’s some bad memories on this field, with the way our season ended last year, not being healthy and coming over here,” Deerman said. “You always remember that last game of the season.”

Estes was among the injured a year ago, having suffered a sprained ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow in the third round. He couldn’t pitch, focusing on shortstop and outfield for that series.

Memories of him under-handed rolling the ball into the infield from the outfield typified the series for Piedmont.

The elbow long ago healed, and it showed when Deerman called Estes to the mound, trailing 6-3 with two outs in the top of the fourth.

Working at pace and attacking the strike zone, Estes retired five of the next six batters. For the 25 pitches he spent, preserving his ability to pitch Wednesday, he got four strikeouts with one walk.

“It felt good,” Estes said.

Estes felt even better in the bottom of the fourth, crushing a three-run home run to right field to tie the game 6-6.

“He threw me a fastball outside, and it’s something I’ve been working on all year,” Estes said. “I finally got a hold of one and hit it out.

“I’m normally a middle-away guy. When I pull balls, I just hit it to the shortstop and beat it out. I’ve been working on getting some power back there.”

That completed the Bulldogs’ comeback from a 5-0 deficit headed into the bottom of the second inning.

After giving up the first 15 unanswered runs in the first seven innings of the evening, Piedmont scored 16 of the next 20 runs.

Estes’ home run was part of Piedmont’s seven-run, seven-hit fourth. The rally also featured Sloan Smith’s two-run single and RBI singles from Jack Hayes and McClane Mohon, who had Piedmont’s lone hit in Game 1.

“Coach told us coming into that second game after a really bad one, ‘A loss is a loss, whether we lost 9-1 or 10-0,’” Estes said. “He said the scoreboard says zero-zero, and we’ve got another chance.

“That’s all we can ask for.”

Hayes added a three-run home run of his own as part of Piedmont’s four-run bottom of the sixth, after Phil Campbell scored three in the top of the sixth to close within 12-9.

“We answered the right way,” Hayes said. “The same thing happened last year. We got run-ruled the first game and came back and won the second game.

“Maybe we can change the outcome of it this year.”

