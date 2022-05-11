ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Elevated risk of wildfire spread today in WNY

chautauquatoday.com
 3 days ago

The National Weather Service says there is an elevated risk of wildfire spread across...

chautauquatoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
chautauquatoday.com

NWS issues special weather statement about wildfire spread

For the second straight day, the National Weather Service has issued a special weather statement concerning an elevated risk of wildfire spread in Western New York. Forecasters say the risk is due to a combination of relative humidity values dropping as low as 25 percent this afternoon, east to southeast winds gusting to 15 mph, and full sunshine on very dry fuels. The annual statewide burn ban remains in effect until Saturday, May 14.
ENVIRONMENT
chautauquatoday.com

DEC Reminds Visitors to Practice Safe, Sustainable Recreation at Zoar Valley This Season

The New York State DEC is reminding visitors to the Zoar Valley Multiple Use and Unique Areas in southern Erie and northern Cattaraugus counties to prepare for their outdoor adventures and practice safe recreation before visiting those destinations. Ahead of this summer's recreational season, the DEC continues to advance actions to promote public safety and improve visitor experience at one of Western New York's most scenic and ecologically diverse natural areas.
CATTARAUGUS, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Borrello continues to oppose wind turbines in Lake Erie

The concern about wind turbines in Lake Erie is not going away. A protest was held earlier this week in Hamburg, with another rally against wind farms in the lake set for Saturday in Dunkirk. State Senator George Borrello says there is reason for concern, since the results of a feasibility study by the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA) is expected to be released sometime this spring. Borrello feels the study is biased...
DUNKIRK, NY
chautauquatoday.com

National average price of gasoline hits new all-time high

The national average price for a gallon of gasoline once again hitting a new all-time high today, climbing to $4.43 a gallon. AAA reports that the New York State average is even higher at $4.68. Meanwhile, Chautauqua County's average price is $4.46 a gallon, according to AAA's website. Gas prices have been rising, even before the start of the summer driving season. Memorial Day weekend is historically a time when motorists see prices increase at the pump.
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
chautauquatoday.com

Quattrone Expects Increase in Motorcycle Traffic This Year

Chautauqua County's top law enforcement official is expecting more motorcycles on the highway this year, and he is encouraging motorists to be careful. According to a new study by the Institute for Traffic Safety Management and Research (ITSMR) at the University at Albany's Rockefeller College, fatal motorcycle crashes were up 50% in 2021 compared to 2019, based on preliminary 2021 data. Sheriff Jim Quattrone says drivers need to pay attention...
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Couple opens business after moving from Texas to Fredonia

State and local elected officials gathered in the village of Fredonia for the ribbon cutting of a new business that is being opened by a couple who moved back to Chautauqua County after living in Texas. Erin and Jon Phillips launched "Third & Market" in November 2021, a web design and social media business on Center Street. State Senator George Borrello was among the officials who welcomed the Phillips on Thursday...
FREDONIA, NY
chautauquatoday.com

New York Lottery temporarily suspending Mega Millions prize payouts

New York state is temporarily suspending Mega Millions prize payouts because of a major mistake during Tuesday night's drawing. With an estimated 86-million-dollar jackpot at stake, five winning numbers were drawn normally, but when it came time for the mega ball, the announcer misread a 9 as 6 and repeated the error, leading to the wrong number even being displayed on TV screens.
LOTTERY
chautauquatoday.com

Chautauqua Safety Village Gets Donations of Bike Helmets and Electric Car

The Chautauqua Safety Village recently received a donation of 80 bike helmets and funds to purchase an electric car from TitanX Engine Cooling, Inc. The electric car will be used for hands-on traffic safety classes where youth learn the rules of the road in a classroom setting and then practice what they learn by driving the cars through a miniature village which simulates a real town with traffic lights and road signs.
CHAUTAUQUA, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wildfire#Relative Humidity#Western New York
chautauquatoday.com

State Trooper from Silver Creek Seriously Injured in Crash

A New York State trooper who is a Silver Creek native was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash Thursday morning in Jefferson County. State Police in Watertown say Trooper Alicia Gorka was traveling east in her personal vehicle on Route 342 in the Town of Pamelia shortly before 6:30 AM, when a westbound pickup truck tried to make a left turn onto I-81 and went into the path of Gorka's vehicle. Gorka was transported by ambulance to a hospital in Watertown and was then transferred to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse for surgery on both legs. Police say she is listed in stable condition. The driver of the pickup truck, 29-year-old Jermayne Warren of Evans Mills, was treated at the scene for a head laceration and released. He was ticketed for failing to yield the right of way. The investigation into the crash is continuing. Gorka was one of six Chautauqua County residents who graduated from the Basic School of the New York State Police Academy in March.
SILVER CREEK, NY
chautauquatoday.com

County DHHS Announces Rabies Vaccination Clinics in Kennedy and Westfield

The Chautauqua County Department of Health and Human Services has announced two free rabies vaccination clinics at both ends of the county. The first clinic will be held on Saturday, May 21st from 1:00-3:00 PM at the Town of Poland Highway Department at 533 Grubb Hill Road in Kennedy. The second clinic will be held on Saturday, June 4th from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM at the Town of Westfield Highway Department at 118 Chestnut Street in Westfield. These clinics will be drive-in clinics, and animals must be pre-registered to receive vaccinations. Vaccinations will be provided free of charge to all dogs, cats, and domesticated ferrets three months of age and older.
WESTFIELD, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Broome County Man Charged with 1st-Degree Murder in Buffalo Grocery Store Shooting

A man from the Binghamton area has been arraigned on a charge of 1st-degree murder after he allegedly opened gunfire and struck 13 people, killing 10, at a grocery store in Buffalo on Saturday. Erie County District Attorney John Flynn says 18-year-old Payton Gendron of Conklin drove to Tops Markets on Jefferson Avenue near Riley Street in the city shortly after 2:30 PM with the intent to commit a crime. Gendron, who allegedly wore tactical gear and armed with an assault weapon, encountered several people in the parking lot and intentionally shot four people outside the store, killing three. He then allegedly entered the store and exchanged gunfire with an armed security guard, who was a retired member of the Buffalo Police Department. He also died from his injuries. Gendron then allegedly shot eight more people inside the store, killing six. He was quickly apprehended by responding police officers. Gendron is scheduled to return to court next Thursday for a felony hearing, and he has been remanded without bail. He faces life in prison without parole if convicted. Flynn says additional charges may be filed. In a statement released Saturday evening, U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland said that the Justice Department is investigating the matter as a hate crime and an act of racially-motivated violent extremism.
BUFFALO, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Catholic Charities Raises Over $310,000 on HOPE Day

Catholic Charities of Buffalo has announced that HOPE Day, the annual 24-hour match challenge day of giving to benefit Appeal 2022, brought in $214,100 on Wednesday. Matching funds of $96,750 provided thanks to the generosity of anonymous donors, added to this total to increase HOPE Day's grand total to $310,850 towards the annual Appeal's $9.5 million goal in support of Catholic Charities and the Fund for the Faith. To date, nearly $8.1 million or 85% of Appeal 2022's $9.5 million goal. has been raised. The annual Appeal helps fund 57 programs and services administered by Catholic Charities across Western New York, along with several ministries that benefit all parishes through the Fund for the Faith. Programs and services provided by Catholic Charities supported more than 125,000 individuals, children, and families of all faiths in 2021.
BUFFALO, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
chautauquatoday.com

Fletcher Elementary Students Combine Reading and Podcasts

An elementary school in Jamestown recently got involved in a project that aims to make students more engaged and excited about reading. A group of fourth-grade students at Fletcher Elementary School gathered around a microphone in the school's library to create a podcast using Reader's Theater scripts with Library Media Specialist Carrie Lyon and music teacher Frank Valente.
JAMESTOWN, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Police make four arrests after search of apartment in Jamestown

A search of an apartment on Newland Avenue in Jamestown led to four arrests on Thursday. Members of the Jamestown Metro Drug Task Force and the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office executed a search warrant at 631 Newland Avenue shortly after 5 pm. The search led to discovery of a quantity of fentanyl, methamphetamine, scales, packaging materials, and a .22 caliber rifle. Police have charged 57-year-old Bernard Philbrick, 40-year-old Samantha Ackler, 29-year-old Savannah Gross and 31-year-old Corey Keeler with 4th-degree criminal possession of a weapon, since all four are convicted felons. Police also charged them with two counts of 7th-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, and 2nd-degree criminally using drug paraphernalia. Keeler was also charged with 7th-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance after police found fentanyl on his person. The four were transported to the Jamestown City Jail and arraigned in City Court.
JAMESTOWN, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Brant Woman Arraigned on 49 Animal Cruelty Charges

A woman in the Town of Brant is facing numerous animal cruelty charges after investigators found a total of 46 animals living in unsanitary conditions at her home. The Erie County District Attorney's Office reports that 49-year-old Jesika Bristol-Glor was arraigned Thursday evening in Brant Town Court on nine counts of overdriving, torturing and injuring animals (failure to provide proper sustenance) and 40 counts of failure to provide proper food and drink to an impounded animal, all misdemeanors under New York Ag and Markets Law.
BRANT, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Single-Parent Students Honored at JCC

Jamestown Community College held a ceremony on Thursday to recognize single-parent students who will be graduating during this weekend's commencement ceremonies. The students received gifts and awards during the event, and guests were treated to refreshments, cookies baked by community members, and pins representing empowerment. Pictured, from left to right:...
JAMESTOWN, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Franklinville Man Charged with Attempted Murder

A Cattaraugus County man was arrested on multiple charges, including attempted murder, after he allegedly fired shots from a ghost gun Friday night. State Police in Machias were called to a menacing complaint with shots fired from Ischua Creek under a roadway bridge in the Town of Franklinville at about 9:15 PM. Troopers and Cattaraugus County Sheriff's deputies located 19-year-old Craig Bubak, who was allegedly holding a 9 mm polymer-based ghost gun on the Elm Street bridge. After failing to comply with orders, deputies used a taser on Bubak, and he was taken into custody. He was treated for injuries due to the taser. Further investigation revealed that Bubak allegedly threatened multiple people in that area and then fired one shot at a victim that missed. Bubak was arraigned on charges of 2nd-degree attempted murder, 1st-degree attempted assault, and 2nd-degree criminal possession of a weapon. He was then remanded to the Cattaraugus County Jail on $7,500 cash bail or $12,000 bond. The State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation, State Police Violent Crime Investigative Team, State Police Forensic Identification Unit, and the Cattaraugus County District Attorney's Office also assisted with this investigation.
CATTARAUGUS COUNTY, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Forestville man arrested on warrant after criminal mischief incident

An investigation into a criminal mischief incident last month has led to charges against a Forestville man. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies say 37-year-old Jason Dolce allegedly used a backhoe to damage property that belonged to a resident on Hanover Street in Forestville. Dolce was arrested on a warrant obtained from Hanover Town Court for criminal mischief in the 3rd degree, criminal tampering in the 3rd degree and reckless endangerment of property. He was transported to the Chautauqua County Jail for centralized arraignment.
FORESTVILLE, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy