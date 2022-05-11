Elevated risk of wildfire spread today in WNY

A man from the Binghamton area has been arraigned on a charge of 1st-degree murder after he allegedly opened gunfire and struck 13 people, killing 10, at a grocery store in Buffalo on Saturday. Erie County District Attorney John Flynn says 18-year-old Payton Gendron of Conklin drove to Tops Markets on Jefferson Avenue near Riley Street in the city shortly after 2:30 PM with the intent to commit a crime. Gendron, who allegedly wore tactical gear and armed with an assault weapon, encountered several people in the parking lot and intentionally shot four people outside the store, killing three. He then allegedly entered the store and exchanged gunfire with an armed security guard, who was a retired member of the Buffalo Police Department. He also died from his injuries. Gendron then allegedly shot eight more people inside the store, killing six. He was quickly apprehended by responding police officers. Gendron is scheduled to return to court next Thursday for a felony hearing, and he has been remanded without bail. He faces life in prison without parole if convicted. Flynn says additional charges may be filed. In a statement released Saturday evening, U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland said that the Justice Department is investigating the matter as a hate crime and an act of racially-motivated violent extremism.

