The world’s richest 500 people have lost more than $1 trillion in net worth this year, according to Bloomberg data. What happened: Because the ultrawealthy stash their riches in financial assets like stocks, their wealth is correlated with the market’s performance. And while stocks usually go up…right now they’re crashing. The fortunes of Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, and Mark Zuckerberg have each dropped by more than $50 billion as Big Tech shrinks to Medium Tech.

STOCKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO