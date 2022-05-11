Parents’ rights issue fails in Missouri

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — After passing a $49 billion budget last week, lawmakers have less than four days to get a laundry list of priorities to the governor’s desk. The last four months have been a roller coaster for both sides of the aisle and even between the two chambers. As the hours of the 2022 legislative session wind down, members will have to find a compromise if they want to legalize sports betting and redraw a congressional map.

