Missouri State

Parents’ rights issue fails in Missouri

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(AP) — Missouri’s Republican-led House on Monday voted down a proposed constitutional amendment for parent control and restrictions on...

Comments / 52

Chris Clem
3d ago

I don’t know who wrote this article but the Parental Rights Bill is about not letting teachers talk to children in kindergarten about sexual orientation. Kindergarten should be about colors, numbers and recess. NOT learning that 2 men are having sex (and that’s ok) God Lord! What’s wrong with people. Let kids be kids!

Reply(23)
27
AP_001528.e165c94db25e4cdf91bef407ab92bf27.1655
3d ago

So what? Parents have no rights?? I guarantee that I have the rights over my children. Luckily I don’t have kids in school today, but if I did the people teaching my children would understand who they work for and would obey my wishes. Parents have all the rights over their children regardless of a bill being passed. Take control of your kids education and make sure the schools treat you children right. It is not only your right as a parent it is your duty.

Reply(7)
23
Jan Davis
3d ago

Schools indoctrinate not educate. Ultimately the government will realize this when most parents homeschool their children and teachers will no longer be needed. A win win as children will be educated and tax dollars will be better used elsewhere.

Reply(2)
4
