Lincoln funding gets a boost

A man is recovering after receiving a special drug designed to block the effects of smoke inhalation. Cole County EMS crews gave the man the drug after a fire Wednesday after a home on Washington Street (Jefferson City). He was suffering from cyanide poisoning. EMS crews now carry a specialized kit to treat smoke inhalation. Firefighters say the fire started on a stove and the victim collapsed as he was being taken from the home.

JEFFERSON CITY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO