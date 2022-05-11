ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cole County, MO

Lincoln funding gets a boost

Cover picture for the articleFor the first time, Lincoln University is going to get the state matching funds needed so the...

Congressional maps are done – Mo senators call it quits

(AP) — Finally breaking an impasse, the Missouri Legislature gave final approval Thursday to new congressional districts that are expected to continue Republicans’ electoral edge in a former swing state that has trended increasingly red. Missouri had been one of the last states to enact new U.S. House...
MISSOURI STATE
Jay Ashcroft has concerns about an 11th hour congressional map

(AP) — Missouri’s top election official on Wednesday warned that it may be too late to pass new congressional districts for the Aug. 2 primary without causing errors that could undermine confidence in the election. Republican Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft said that even if lawmakers were to...
MISSOURI STATE
High tech drug used on JCMO man after house fire

A man is recovering after receiving a special drug designed to block the effects of smoke inhalation. Cole County EMS crews gave the man the drug after a fire Wednesday after a home on Washington Street (Jefferson City). He was suffering from cyanide poisoning. EMS crews now carry a specialized kit to treat smoke inhalation. Firefighters say the fire started on a stove and the victim collapsed as he was being taken from the home.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
Three hurt in Lincoln U acid spill

Three people have burns or other injuries after an acid spill at Lincoln University. The chemicals were spilled in the university’s Small Animal Research Facility Thursday afternoon. Firefighters and Cole County Emergency Response Team members cleaned up the materials. Everyone in the lab had to be evacuated. No one else was hurt.
COLE COUNTY, MO
Cole County, MO
Cole County, MO
Lincoln, MO
Dog attack in JCMO leaves man with serious injuries

Police are still searching for three dogs who attacked a Jefferson City man last Friday. Mike Howell was mauled by three pit bulls at his Mesa Drive home. The dogs viciously attacked him when he opened his garage. Howell was taken to University Hospital where he underwent surgery to repair his wounds. Police say the dogs’ owner could face charges.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO

