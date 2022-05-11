Lincoln funding gets a boost

(AP) — Finally breaking an impasse, the Missouri Legislature gave final approval Thursday to new congressional districts that are expected to continue Republicans’ electoral edge in a former swing state that has trended increasingly red. Missouri had been one of the last states to enact new U.S. House...
(AP) — Missouri’s top election official on Wednesday warned that it may be too late to pass new congressional districts for the Aug. 2 primary without causing errors that could undermine confidence in the election. Republican Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft said that even if lawmakers were to...
A man is recovering after receiving a special drug designed to block the effects of smoke inhalation. Cole County EMS crews gave the man the drug after a fire Wednesday after a home on Washington Street (Jefferson City). He was suffering from cyanide poisoning. EMS crews now carry a specialized kit to treat smoke inhalation. Firefighters say the fire started on a stove and the victim collapsed as he was being taken from the home.
Three people have burns or other injuries after an acid spill at Lincoln University. The chemicals were spilled in the university’s Small Animal Research Facility Thursday afternoon. Firefighters and Cole County Emergency Response Team members cleaned up the materials. Everyone in the lab had to be evacuated. No one else was hurt.
You think four – dollar a gallon gas is high now? Wait until 2025 when you’ll be paying 29 and a half – cents in state taxes on that gallon of gas. Jefferson City State Rep. David Griffith supported the law that hiked the tax. But even he admits that prices are out of hand …
Police are still searching for three dogs who attacked a Jefferson City man last Friday. Mike Howell was mauled by three pit bulls at his Mesa Drive home. The dogs viciously attacked him when he opened his garage. Howell was taken to University Hospital where he underwent surgery to repair his wounds. Police say the dogs’ owner could face charges.
