SEMICONDUCTORS COULD SAVE TAIWAN FROM CHINA

US threatens military action if China sets up Solomon Islands base: ‘Would very naturally respond’
A top US official in the Pacific has warned that America would have to “respond” if the Solomon Islands allows China to establish a military base there.Following a “constructive and candid” 90-minute meeting with prime minister Manasseh Sogavare, ambassador Daniel Kritenbrink said that the security deals between China and the Solomon Islands present “potential regional security implications” for the US and other allies.“We wanted to outline for our friends in the Solomons what our concerns are,” Mr Kritenbrink, US assistant secretary for East Asian and Pacific Affairs, told reporters.“We have respect for the Solomon Islands’ sovereignty. But we also...
WHO: COVID loosening grip everywhere except Americas, Africa
The number of new coronavirus cases reported worldwide has continued to fall except in the Americas and Africa, the World Health Organization said in its latest assessment of the pandemic.
electrek.co
Leaked Elon Musk text messages confirm what everyone knew about Tesla’s take-private deal
As part of a lawsuit between shareholders and Elon Musk regarding his “funding secured” tweet, new text messages and emails between Musk and people involved have been released. The communications pretty much confirmed how most people saw the situation: Elon Musk took a meeting with the head of...
China urges 'restraint' after Russia's foreign minister raises prospect of nuclear war
"No one wants to see the outbreak of a third world war," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told reporters during a briefing.
Coup to remove cancer-stricken Putin underway in Russia, Ukrainian intelligence chief says
Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. A coup is underway to oust Russian President Vladimir Putin, who is "very sick" due to cancer, according to Ukraine's head of military intelligence. "It will eventually lead to the...
The FBI seized Prada shoes, sunglasses, and hiking boots during raids on 2 mansions linked to a sanctioned Russian oligarch, report says
The FBI also seized financial records and fine art in the October 2021 raids on properties linked to billionaire Oleg Deripaska, per Bloomberg.
Gen. Mark Milley: If Russia gets away with war on Ukraine 'cost-free,' then 'so goes' international order
International order will be thrown out the window if Russia is able to escape consequences over its invasion of Ukraine, US Gen. Mark Milley told CNN.
ohmymag.co.uk
Expert predicts that Europe could be plunged into a complete blackout for 10 days
Blackout and crisis preparedness expert Herbert Saurugg has recently warned against the complete power grid blackout that could plunge entire Europe into darkness. He predicts a widespread blackout could be lurking in the not too distant future and such an event can cause extremely chaotic conditions worldwide. However, those who are prepared for an emergency can definitely bridge the difficult days well.
US News and World Report
U.S. Offers $10 Million Reward for Information on Russian Intelligence Officers -State Dept
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States on Tuesday offered a reward of up to $10 million for information on six people it described as Russian military intelligence officers who had conducted cyber attacks affecting critical U.S. infrastructure. The six officers work in a cyber-focused unit of Russia's Main Intelligence Directorate...
Shanghai installs metal barriers and fences around people's homes to stop them from going out, in its latest brutal measure to battle Covid
"They might as well just burn us all inside our homes," a user commented online, referring to how the structures are fire hazards.
Indonesia, the world's top cooking-oil exporter, says it's going to ban exports of the oil this week, and it's sent the global prices of edible oils soaring
Indonesia accounts for about half of the world's supply of palm oil — the world's most widely used vegetable oil.
Superyacht captain fended off Kalashnikov-wielding pirates with ‘pain rays,’ worker says
A superyacht worker claims the vessel’s captain once had to deploy sonic weapons against Kalashnikov-wielding pirates on inflatable boats in the Arabian Sea. The episode was one of many surreal scenes an anonymous worker detailed in a piece published Sunday in The Times of London. The captain, according to...
Russia Threatens Japan With 'Retaliatory Measures' Over U.S. Naval Exercise
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov made the comments to Russian state-owned newswire RIA Novosti.
dailyhodl.com
$3,000,000,000 Worth of Bitcoin (BTC) Forfeited to US Government By Former Silk Road Founder
Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht is forfeiting billions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) and other crypto assets to the US government. According to a new court filing, Ulbricht will relinquish any claim to over 69,000 BTC and undisclosed amounts of Bitcoin Gold (BTG), Bitcoin SV (BSV) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) worth a combined $3 billion as part of a settlement.
Ukraine news — live: Russian navy ship ‘on fire’ in Black Sea
Ukrainian forces have set a Russian navy logistics ship on fire in the Black Sea, it has been claimed.The reported strike is said to have occurred near Snake Island, which was made famous earlier in the war when a Ukrainian soldier stationed there told a Russian warship to “go f*** yourself”. The claim about the Vsevolod Bobrov was made by Serhiy Bratchuk, a spokesperson for the Odesa regional military administration. The Independent has been unable to independently verify the report. The development comes as the Kremlin threatened to take “retaliatory steps” if Finland joins Nato, following Helsinki’s announcement on...
Pentagon-funded research proposed nuking moon in an attempt to discover anti-gravity
A plethora of downright bizarre scientific research from the Department of Defense previously kept under wraps has been uncovered, revealing an array of peculiar schemes proposed by the United States military. One outlandish proposal suggested detonating nuclear bombs on the moon to create a tunnel through it. Millions in taxpayer dollars were spent on the research, which appears to have relied on a contractor, Bigelow Aerospace Advanced Studies, which was owned by multi-millionaire Robert Bigelow, a hotel impresario. The public was kept in the dark until now regarding what research was being funded.
For NATO pilots trained to fly MiGs, learning to fly the F-35 'is far too much to grasp,' former F-35 test pilot says
The former F-35 test pilot Billie Flynn told The Aviationist that moving to the "cosmic spaceship" that is the F-35 was too much to ask of MiG pilots.
According to a study carried out in the United Kingdom, those over 55 are not satisfied with the way they are represented in advertising
This is an important segment of the population with purchasing power that is practically ignored by advertising campaigns.
Kim Jong-un orders North Korea’s nuclear programme to go ahead at ‘maximum speed’ during military parade
Kim Jong-un has vowed to bolster North Korea’s nuclear forces at “maximum speed” in a defiant speech during a massive military parade on Monday night.In his speech, Mr Kim also made an open threat that North Korea would use its “nuclear forces” against countries that provoked it.The military parade that started late on Monday night showcased the country’s largest-known intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) among other weapons.“We will continue to implement measures aimed at strengthening and developing our country’s nuclear forces at the maximum speed,” Mr Kim told his troops and the crowd gathered for the parade at a Pyongyang...
