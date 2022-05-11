Mr. Tommy Lee Free, Age 75 Alto

Mrs. Pamela “Pam” Jane Major, age 68, of Dahlonega, passed away Friday, May 13, 2022. Pam was a native and lifelong resident of Lumpkin County. On August 25, 1953, she was born to the late ZV and Bertie Major. In addition to her parents, Pam was preceded in death by her husband Carlton Eugene Butler, son Shawn Butler, sister Betty Raines, and nephew Greg Butler. She was a person with a tremendous heart and willing to help anyone she could. In her younger days, Pam loved to serve at The Fountain Church. From VBS to Sunday School, she loved to teach children about The Lord she loved. Pam owned and operated Gold City Rental Properties.

DAHLONEGA, GA ・ 10 HOURS AGO