Mr. Tommy Lee Free, Age 75 Alto

Mr. Tommy Lee Free, age 75, of Alto, Georgia, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, May 8, 2022. Mr. Free was born January 29, 1947 in Habersham County, Georgia to the late Henry Clyde Free and Ethel P. Free Luthi. In addition to his parents, he was preceded...
Mr. Bobby Lee York, Jr. age 56, of Clarkesville, Georgia., passed away on Thursday, May12, 2022. Arrangements are incomplete at this time. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Whitfield Funeral Homes & Crematory, South Chapel, at 1370 Industrial Boulevard, Baldwin, Georgia 30511. Telephone: 706-778-7123.
Mr. Phillip Davis, age 66, of Dahlonega passed away Friday, May 13, 2022. Complete funeral arrangements are in the care of Anderson-Underwood Funeral Home and will be announced soon. To share a memory or a condolence with the family visit andersonunderwood.com. Anderson-Underwood Funeral Home, 2068 Hwy 19 North Dahlonega, GA...
Mr. Donald Charles Hughes, age 88 of Dahlonega, Georgia passed away on Wednesday, May 12, 2022. He was born on March 13, 1934, in New York to the late Edwin Hughes and the late Sandra Hughes. He is survived by his loving wife, Sandra Hughes; 3 children, and 4 grandchildren.
Mrs. Sue Cantrell O’Hanlon, age 87, of Dahlonega, Georgia passed away on Friday, May 13, 2022, following a brief illness. She was born on December 11, 1934, in Dahlonega to the late George Cantrell and the late Dora Mae Gilleand Cantrell. Sue was a lifelong resident of Dahlonega and...
Mrs. Pamela “Pam” Jane Major, age 68, of Dahlonega, passed away Friday, May 13, 2022. Pam was a native and lifelong resident of Lumpkin County. On August 25, 1953, she was born to the late ZV and Bertie Major. In addition to her parents, Pam was preceded in death by her husband Carlton Eugene Butler, son Shawn Butler, sister Betty Raines, and nephew Greg Butler. She was a person with a tremendous heart and willing to help anyone she could. In her younger days, Pam loved to serve at The Fountain Church. From VBS to Sunday School, she loved to teach children about The Lord she loved. Pam owned and operated Gold City Rental Properties.
Funeral services for Ellen Machen Holmes Irvin will be held Saturday, May 14, 2022 at Bethlehem Baptist Church at 2:00 p.m. with the Rev. Chip Cranford and Rev. David Stancil officiating. Interment will follow at Bethlehem Baptist Church cemetery. Ellen went home to be with the Lord on Friday, May...
William Keith Mahler departed us on May 8, 2022 after a long brave fight with cancer. Keith was born in Manhattan, New York but lived most of his life in New Jersey before. finally settling in Skylake, Sautee, Georgia. Keith was predeceased by his parents Sally & Gustave. He is...
(Cleveland)- Officers say a Gainesville man was behind the wheel of a black 1998 Ford Explorer that fled from deputies in White and Habersham counties before wrecking Tuesday night. 30-year-old Eulon Carter Burns lost control of the vehicle and ran off the road, where the vehicle overturned on Cool Springs...
(Cleveland)- Downtown Cleveland was alive Thursday afternoon with a large crowd participating in the White County Chamber of Commerce Business Block Party. Hundreds of people took advantage of the great weather to stroll around Freedom Park and check out the many businesses and service organizations that participated. White County Chamber...
Local – The White County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing elderly man. Information from the Sheriff’s Office has the missing man identified as 73-year-old, Larry Gene Hall. Larry is described as 6’0” tall, 165 lbs., with blue eyes, brown hair, and wears glasses.
Local – The office of public safety has released its monthly status report for April. In the Communications Division, there were a total of 27,121 Requests for Service to date for this year, up from 22,066 in 2021. Included in that number are 7,173 calls for service to the Sheriff’s Office, 3,008 calls for Cleveland Police, and 2,401 for Helen Police. The busiest day of the month for the Communications Division was the 23rd, the busiest day of the Week was on Thursdays, and the busiest hour was 3 pm.
Comments / 0