CAMP CADET APPLICATION DEADLINE GETTING CLOSE

Earlier this week, the Westmoreland County Airport Authority got their first look at the plans for an expansion at the Arnold Palmer Regional Airport in Latrobe on Tuesday. The expansion project would double the size of the airport to 90,000 square feet, and would provide more room for travelers and for additional security gates. The expansion would also expand the restaurant space currently occupied by Denunzio’s. The airport was originally built in 1977 and was refurbished in 1998, and currently accommodates 60 passengers, but with Spirit Airlines handling multiple flights throughout the day through the airport, sometimes up to 400 passengers are in the airport at one time.

LATROBE, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO