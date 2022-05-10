ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

RECAP: Zalewska Surges on NCAA Day 2

gomocs.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFRANKLIN---The Chattanooga Mocs duo of Dorota Zalewska and Esme Hamilton continued their NCAA Tournament play Tuesday with Zalewska making a move. The duo head into Wednesday's final rounds with a better idea of what it takes to advance. Zalewska surged 25 places on the Franklin leaderboard Tuesday with a...

gomocs.com

saturdaydownsouth.com

Trey Lipscomb launches 20th home run for Tennessee, a historic feat

Trey Lipscomb is a big-time power hitter on a team full of them for Tennessee. On Thursday against Georgia, Lipscomb launched his latest home run to open the scoring in the second inning in Knoxville, and become the first Vol to hit 20 home runs in a season since Cody Hawn did so in 2009. He is the sixth Vol with a 20-homer season in program history and is now 4 home runs away from tying Sonny Cortez’s season-record 24 homers in the 1998 season, according to Tennessee Stats and Info.
TENNESSEE STATE
gomocs.com

RECAP: Program Wins with NCAA Appearances

FRANKLIN---It was a disappointing day in the Chattanooga Mocs women's golf homelands today. Juniors Dorota Zalewska and Esme Hamilton both fell shy of the NCAA Tournament cutline to advance to the finals in Scottsdale, Ariz., in nine days. Despite the near miss in Franklin and tough few days in Albuquerque,...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Former Tennessee Big Man Transferring To ACC For Final Collegiate Seasons

Former Tennessee basketball power forward D.J. Burns is headed back to the power five, announcing that he is transferring to North Carolina State. Once upon a time, Burns was the first four-star recruit Rick Barnes signed in his Tennessee tenure. Burns graduated from high school a season early, committing to the Vols over South Carolina and becoming the lone signee in Tennessee’s 2018 recruiting class.
TENNESSEE STATE
wvlt.tv

Vols add another midweek game to the win column

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The hits and scoring started early in Tuesday night’s game against Bellarmine. The Knights hopped on the Vols first, when leadoff hitter Matt Higgins hit the second pitch of the game over the right-center field wall off the scoreboard. Giving the Knights a 1-0 advantage...
KNOXVILLE, TN
gomocs.com

Chattanooga (27-25) -vs- Samford (32-18)

UTC 1st Sellers doubled down the rf line, 2 RBI (2-1 KBB); Snell scored; Coltharp scored. 2 0. UTC 2nd Keylon homered to center field, RBI (0-0). 4 0. Snell reached on a fielder's choice to shortstop, SAC, bunt (0-0); Coltharp advanced to second. 0 0. Armour out at first...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Tennessee

Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Tennessee. The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.
TENNESSEE STATE
tennessee.edu

University of Tennessee Southern Chancellor Announces Plans to Retire

Knoxville – University of Tennessee Southern Chancellor Mark La Branche has announced plans to retire from his current role effective June 30. The University of Tennessee System will name an interim chancellor in mid-June and launch a search for La Branche’s replacement later this year. La Branche became...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Nashville Scene

Cooper at a Crossroads: An Early Look at the Mayoral Race

This story is a partnership between the Nashville Banner and the Nashville Scene. The Nashville Banner is a nonprofit, nonpartisan news organization focused on civic news and will launch later this year. For more information, visit NashvilleBanner.com. Whether Mayor John Cooper runs for reelection on neighborhood issues or big projects,...
NASHVILLE, TN
tmj4.com

12 students will graduate with valedictorian status at one Tennessee high school

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Twelve straight-A students at Providence Christian Academy in Murfreesboro, Tennessee are graduating with a perfect 4.0 GPA. Because of this, all twelve get to be valedictorians. High school seniors Des Henderson, Reese Wrather, Sadie Showalter, Mary Margaret Jones, Mallory Newsome, Lydia Rowland, Kendall Keninitz, Ava Barrett,...
MURFREESBORO, TN
Restaurant Review

Top 5 Most Popular Restaurants in Chattanooga, Tennessee

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Hickory Pit Bar-B-Que is a family-owned and -operated restaurant in Chattanooga, Tennessee. The restaurant has been named the best barbecue spot in the city by local sources, and it is also ranked in USA Today's top 10 barbecue restaurants in the country. The Hickory Pit offers dine-in and carryout options, as well as catering services. Some of the most popular menu items include its famous hickory smoked pork plate and its pecan wood smoked prime rib sandwich. The restaurant also has an extensive beer selection that includes craft brews from several different breweries around the country along with a few international brands. Some of the beers available on tap include SweetWater 420 Extra Pale Ale, Woodchuck Amber Hard Cider, and Oskar Blues Ten Fidy Russian Imperial Stout.
CHATTANOOGA, TN

Community Policy