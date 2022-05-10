RECAP: Zalewska Surges on NCAA Day 2

Trey Lipscomb is a big-time power hitter on a team full of them for Tennessee. On Thursday against Georgia, Lipscomb launched his latest home run to open the scoring in the second inning in Knoxville, and become the first Vol to hit 20 home runs in a season since Cody Hawn did so in 2009. He is the sixth Vol with a 20-homer season in program history and is now 4 home runs away from tying Sonny Cortez’s season-record 24 homers in the 1998 season, according to Tennessee Stats and Info.

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 22 HOURS AGO