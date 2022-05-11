Meet Stoughton’s ‘ROMEOS’

Calling all Stoughton parents! If your children want to learn how to ride a bicycle, or work on some riding skills, or if their bike just needs a tune-up, a community “bike rodeo” will be held from 5-7 Friday, June 3 at Kegonsa Elementary, 1400 Vernon St. The...
Agnes "Pudge" Robertson, 76, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 9,2022, at home surrounded by her family after a courageous fight with ovarian cancer. She was born on Dec. 9, 1945, in Mauston, Wisconsin, the daughter of Philip and Florence Walsh. Agnes graduated from Madonna High School in 1963 and...
Although they are generally thought of as a 1950s phenomenon, Richard M. Hollingshead, Jr obtained a United States patent for a “new and useful outdoor theater” in May, 1933. A “motion picture show or the like, may be seen and heard from a series of automobiles so arranged, in relation to the stage or screen, that the successive cars behind each other will not obstruct the view.”
Welcome to Hudak in the City! In a nutshell, I am a sub-par blogger with a true love for food and fun in Oshkosh. Follow along monthly for updates on some of my favorite things to do, eat and drink in the greatest city in Wisconsin!!. It’s finally Summer, Oshkosh!!...
Oak openings were once the very definition of the early Stoughton landscape: an open landscape dotted with large oaks and hickories that resemble an orchard on steroids. While many of us have heard or read about the biological diversity in far away places like the Amazon or Africa, rarely do we hear or understand the diversity that was once here in southern Wisconsin.
Marvin “Marv” Wilbert Hodge, age 72, passed away on Monday, April 25, 2022, surrounded by family. Born to Wilbert and Cleo Hodge in San Diego on New Year’s Day, 1950, Marvin was loved and nurtured not only by his parents but by his three older siblings: Norbert, Paul, and Jane. From playing games of “chicken” with knives to sharing advice about neighborhood bullies, they molded Marv into their “Big” little brother, teaching him everything he needed to know to survive the world.
WAUSAU – Wisconsin’s storied history goes well beyond the facts outlined in high school history books. From architectural myths to hidden tunnels, supernatural creatures to secret societies, the state is home to a wide range of local legends and lore. At 10 a.m. May 13, “Route 51” host Shereen Siewert is joined by Marathon County Historical Society Archivist Ben Clark, Chippewa Valley Museum Archivist Jodi Kiffmeyer and Kerry Bloedorn, director of Rhinelander’s Pioneer Park Historical Complex for a look at our region’s unusual history and stories from long ago.
You wanted the best (burgers and beer) you got the best, the hottest restaurant in the world... Rock & Brews. Okay, I took some liberties with the Kiss concert intro. I remember hearing Kiss for the very first time. My friend's older brother played it for us. I've been a fan ever since. A couple of years ago, they announced their farewell tour. I really think this time they actually mean it.
Less than two weeks after a dog was left tied to a fire hydrant in Green Bay, Wisconsin, the nearly 6-year-old pup has found a new home. The Wisconsin Humane Society (WHS) announced Thursday that the mixed breed canine, named Baby Girl, had "officially found a new home!" after the shelter stepped in to help the pet.
And no, the tradition we're talking about here isn't getting blackout drunk in the parking lot. But that, of course, will still be taking place. We are still talking about Wisconsin. No, the tradition we're talking about here has been happening before the fourth quarter of University of Wisconsin football...
If you're scared of things that go bump in the night, you may want to avoid this haunted Wisconsin bridge at all costs. Yikes. There are many haunted places across both Minnesota and Wisconsin. Recently, I learned about a haunted road in Wisconsin! There are many rumors and legends about why it is haunted in the first place but only one story has ever been confirmed.
Dave Jost of Fond du lac is the grand prize winner of $50,000 cash in the Samaritan Cash Raffle. Agnesian HealthCare Foundation executive director, Shawn Fisher, made the announcement live over the lunch hour Wednesday. Raffle volunteer Marcie Jost says she purchased the winning ticket for her son. Other prize...
"We’re onto him." That's the message to a Milwaukee serial dine and dasher who has hit more than a dozen establishments. They've blasted his picture and name across social media with hope he'll be caught.
Michael Gipson has had a lot of success rolling his snack truck through the streets of Milwaukee the last 50 years. His snack truck starts on 16th and Brown Street and then rolls through the streets of downtown to 24th and North Avenue.
Superior, Wisconsin might not be the first place that comes to mind when you think of celebrity sightings but that doesn't mean it couldn't happen! There are a ton of celebrities from Wisconsin. There are also a few celebrities from Minnesota, including in Northern Minnesota. A few examples of this...
May 13, 2022 – Washington County, WI – Governor Evers’ Executive Order #162 ordering the flags of the United States and the State of Wisconsin lowered to half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Saturday, May 14, 2022, for Hmong-Lao Veterans Day. Executive Order #163 orders the flags...
BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — The U.S. Bureau of Indian Affairs has given its final approval to move forward with the Ho-Chunk Nation’s Beloit Casino project. “The Nation, our partners, and this community have been anticipating this moment for years,” said Vice President Karena Thundercloud. “There’s been some skepticism about the timeline because of the Nation’s […]
Ah, life in Minnesota! Where we get about 3 days of nice weather in the summer before the mosquitos start leaving itchy welts all over our bodies. I know that these pesky insects are a nuisance all over the midwest, including Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin, and I just found out a tip that might help us all avoid the welt of a mosquito bite this summer.
All articles featured in The Beet are creative, satirical and/or entirely fictional pieces. They are fully intended as such and should not be taken seriously as news. It’s one of the biggest weekends of the year here at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Not only are finals wrapping up, but the graduating class of 2022 will have its ceremony tomorrow at Camp Randall.
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police say 17 people were shot in the area of North Water Street and East Juneau Avenue about 11:10 p.m. Friday. Investigators said the victims range in age from 15-47. Police expect all to survive. It's not clear how serious their injuries were. Police said they...
