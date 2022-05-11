Here's Why Lemonade Stock Crashed After Earnings
In this video, I will go over Lemonade 's (NYSE: LMND) first-quarter earnings. Unlike last quarter, this one was much better and the future looks brighter for shareholders.
- In-force premium (IFP) grew 66% year over year (YOY) with IFP of $419 million and over 1.5 million customers, up 37% YOY.
- Premium per customer increased 22% YOY to $279. Gross earned premium increased 71% YOY to $96 million.
- Gross loss ratio was 90%, which is 31% lower than a year ago (due to the Texas Freeze).
- In the future, the company expects loss ratios across all Lemonade product lines to be below 75%.
- This was the first quarter where all Lemonade products were available in a market.
- The company expects 2022 to be the year of peak losses.
- The acquisition of Metromile should be completed in the second quarter.
*Stock prices used were the closing prices of May 9, 2022. The video was published on May 10, 2022.
Neil Rozenbaum has positions in Lemonade, Inc. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Lemonade, Inc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy . Neil is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link , he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.
