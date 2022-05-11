ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Great Stocks to Buy That Are Down 50% or More

By Keith Speights
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 3 days ago

A bear is prowling. That's definitely the case with Nasdaq stocks. The Nasdaq Composite Index is now down nearly 30% below its previous high, more than enough to be in bear territory.

Sure, bear markets can be scary. However, they can also present tremendous opportunities for investors with long-term perspectives. Here are three great stocks to buy that are down 50% or more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04pBel_0fa8v3Ey00

Image source: Getty Images.

1. PayPal Holdings

You might think that PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL) is on its deathbed after looking at its stock chart. Shares of the fintech leader have plunged close to 75% below last summer's peak. However, PayPal's underlying business doesn't match up to that grim picture.

Yes, PayPal's revenue growth is slowing. In the first quarter of 2022, the company reported revenue increased by 8% year over year to $6.5 billion. The departure of eBay is a big reason behind the slowdown. Adjusting for eBay, PayPal's revenue jumped 15%. The company also faced a difficult comparison to the prior-year period when revenue soared 38%.

But even though it's an industry giant, PayPal is still growing faster than the rate of e-commerce adoption. E-commerce remains a tremendous growth opportunity for PayPal over the long run. The company has also rolled out ways to use its products to pay electronically in physical stores.

PayPal's valuation is more attractive than it's been in years. The stock now trades at a price-to-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of only 1.02. When growth stocks return to favor (which will happen sooner or later), PayPal will almost certainly soar.

2. Align Technology

Align Technology (NASDAQ: ALGN) stands out as another former high-flyer that has had its wings clipped. Shares of the dental medical device company plummeted more than 60% below its 52-week (and all-time) high.

Much of Align's fall has happened in recent weeks. Shares sank after Align's disappointing first-quarter results in late April. The company missed Wall Street's top- and bottom-line estimates.

Align CEO Joe Hogan acknowledged that the company faces several headwinds. In the Q1 conference call , he pointed to the continued impact of COVID-19 (especially in China), weaker consumer confidence, the repercussions of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and unfavorable foreign currency exchange rates.

But Align still managed to deliver revenue growth of nearly 9% in Q1 despite these challenges. And the headwinds that it faces are only temporary. Despite impressive growth over the past decade, Align's market share of the overall orthodontic market is still under 10%. Its long-term prospects still appear to be very bright.

3. Novocure

Novocure (NASDAQ: NVCR) was a huge winner throughout most of the past five years. However, those winning ways hit a brick wall in 2021. Novocure's share price has fallen more than 70% from the highs set last June.

The company's sales growth for its Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields) therapy has slowed considerably. Novocure also felt the impact of an overall sell-off of biotech stocks. But better days could be ahead.

Novocure expects to report results later this year from the pivotal late-stage Lunar study evaluating TTFields in treating non-small cell lung cancer. In 2023, the company should announce results from late-stage studies targeting ovarian cancer and brain metastases. Novocure also anticipates data from its phase 3 study in pancreatic cancer in 2024.

Combined, these late-stage targeted indications represent a potential market that's 14x bigger than Novocure's current market opportunity. There's a good chance that this beaten-down stock will rebound in a huge way over the next couple of years.

10 stocks we like better than Novocure
When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor , has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Novocure wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 7, 2022

Keith Speights has positions in Align Technology and PayPal Holdings. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Align Technology, Novocure, and PayPal Holdings. The Motley Fool recommends eBay. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Growth Stocks#Bear Markets#Getty Images#Fintech
dailyhodl.com

Billionaire Mark Cuban Reveals Massive Ethereum Position, Says Bitcoin Maximalists Are Wrong About True Upside in Crypto Markets

Billionaire Mark Cuban is weighing in on what he believes is the true value and function of each sector within the cryptocurrency realm. In a new interview with the Scott Hilton YouTube channel, the entrepreneur says that while Bitcoin will always function as a store of value, he disagrees with maximalists who view BTC as the be-all, end-all digital asset.
MARKETS
Fortune

A Bitcoin margin call. If the world’s leading cryptocurrency drops below $21,000, Michael Saylor’s MicroStrategy will be forced to pay up

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Michael Saylor is perhaps one of the most fervent supporters of Bitcoin on the planet—and that’s saying something, given the almost cultlike community behind the world’s leading cryptocurrency.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
eBay
NewsBreak
Paypal
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
China
Benzinga

Jim Cramer Recommends To Not Sell This Stock

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said American Airlines Group Inc AAL had a good quarter. However, he believes United Airlines Holdings, Inc’s UAL quarter was even better. When asked about OptimizeRx Corporation OPRX, Cramer said "There’s not enough there at that company." The "Mad...
STOCKS
dailyhodl.com

$1,200,000,000 in Bitcoin Moved Out of Coinbase in Massive Daily Outflow, According to CryptoQuant CEO – Here’s Who Is Accumulating BTC

The CEO of leading on-chain analytics firm CryptoQuant is revealing a massive outflow of Bitcoin (BTC) from US-based crypto exchange Coinbase. Ki Young Ju tells his 289,600 Twitter followers that 30,000 Bitcoin worth over $1.21 billion were transferred from the coffers of Coinbase on Friday. “30,000 BTC flowed out from...
MARKETS
Fortune

What home prices will look like in 2023, according to Zillow’s revised downward forecast

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. There's no doubt about it: Soaring mortgage rates are an economic shock to the U.S. housing market. Over the past month alone, the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate has spiked from 3.11% to 5.11%. It's both pricing out some stretched homebuyers and causing some would-be borrowers to lose their mortgage eligibility.
REAL ESTATE
CBS News

3 reasons cryptocurrency prices are tumbling

Bitcoin continued its slide this week, falling losing nearly 9% on Thursday and Friday amid a broader selloff in financial markets. The cryptocurrency traded Friday at just under $36,000 and is down 18% over the last month, according to Coinbase. Other major digital currencies have also pulled back sharply. Here's what experts say is weighing on cryptos.
MARKETS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
185K+
Followers
91K+
Post
86M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy