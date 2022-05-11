ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

EV Stock Losses Double, Sales Quadruple

By Rich Smith
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 3 days ago

Investors expected a very bad financial report from Blink Charging (NASDAQ: BLNK) on Monday. Lucky for them, they were wrong -- the news was only half bad.

Reporting earnings for the first quarter of 2022 Monday evening, Blink Charging -- which like the name implies, is building a charging network to power electric cars on American highways -- surprised investors when it reported a $0.36 per share loss. Granted, that loss was big. But investors had been expecting losses to stretch as far as $0.41 per share, and so were elated to see Blink "beat" by a nickel.

Result: After plunging 13.5% during ordinary trading hours Monday, Blink stock turned around and charged 4% higher after hours.

Sales and losses

But did Blink's news really deserve the after-hours applause? Maybe no -- but maybe yes. Consider:

The big win for Blink this past quarter was on sales. Not only did Blink exceed analyst expectations ($6.9 million) by reporting sales of $9.8 million -- that sales number was also more than four times higher than what Blink reported a year ago, up by 339%.

Blink also managed to hold its costs growth (285% year over year) down to less than its rate of sales growth. As a result, Blink's gross profits expanded rapidly -- from less than $100,000 a year ago, to nearly $1.6 million this time around.

Granted, $1.6 million still isn't a lot of money for a stock valued at more than $660 million. Blink's bigger problem is that its operating costs are still enormous relative to its revenue -- $16.6 million in the quarter, and more than double Blink's operating costs from a year ago. (This, in a nutshell, is why Blink stock is still losing money.)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0b5ZnU_0fa8v1TW00

Image source: Getty Images.

Hope springs eternal

But here's the thing: Even if operating costs doubled for Blink (and they did), even if its cost of goods sold nearly tripled (and that did, too), and even if all of this ended up costing Blink twice as much money in Q1 2022 as it lost in Q1 2021 (yes, this too is true)... even if all of the above happened, so long as sales continue to rise faster than the cost of those sales rises, the math dictates that Blink's losses will fall over time -- and eventually turn the company profitable.

The question investors need to ask themselves is whether Blink Charging, which is burning through cash at a rate approaching $50 million per year, and which has cash on hand to fund only about three-and-a-half years of such losses, can turn profitable before its cash runs out.

By my calculations, Blink actually does have a chance of making this all work out, but only if sales consistently keep outgrowing costs. In the quarters to come , that's the relationship you'll want to watch as an investor in Blink Charging.

10 stocks we like better than Blink Charging Co
When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor , has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Blink Charging Co wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 7, 2022

Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#American#Blink
Motley Fool

Can Shiba Inu Reach $1?

Shiba Inu has defied expectations and proven doubters wrong again and again. While the token's performance has defied conventional wisdom, a $1 price target simply isn't realistic. Shiba Inu could get a boost from token burning and increased crypto adoption, but the outlook is uncertain. You’re reading a free article...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
Motley Fool

One Cryptocurrency to Buy and Hold Forever

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Cryptocurrencies have been crushed due to the recent...
MARKETS
Reuters

Train maker Alstom's shares slide as cash flow divides

(Reuters) - Alstom’s shares slipped sharply on Wednesday, erasing earlier strong gains as the French train maker’s comments on cash flow generation and guidance divided the market. The stock climbed 9% after the market opened, before plummeting nearly 12%. By 1229 GMT, shares were down 9.8%. “There is...
TRAFFIC
CNET

Coinbase Discloses Customers Could Lose Their Crypto if It Ever Goes Bankrupt

Coinbase, one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges, released its first-quarter earnings report Tuesday and included a new disclosure to customers. It suggests the customers' cryptocurrency could be at risk if the exchange ever went bankrupt. However, the company's CEO tried to reassure customers there's "no risk of bankruptcy." "Your funds...
MARKETS
Variety

Endeavor Swings to Q1 Profit on Endeavor Content Sale, Big Gains for Events and Representation

Click here to read the full article. Endeavor swung wide to a profit in Q1, fueled by the sale of Endeavor Content and big year-over-year gains for its events and talent representation units. Endeavor on Thursday posted net income of $517 million on revenue of $1.47 billion. The black ink was driven by a $463.6 million one-time gain stemming from the sale last year of the Endeavor Content division, which was acquired by South Korea’s CJ ENM for $775 million. Excluding the Endeavor Content gain, Endeavor’s adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization came in it about $129.2 million. The company raised...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
185K+
Followers
91K+
Post
86M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy