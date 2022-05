Liberal senior center fielder Amya Blake is the Hay Rice and Associates Athlete of the Week. Blake leads the Redskins batting .528 with a team leading 30 runs and 23 stolen bases. Blake leads LHS with 28 base hits. Blake also has three doubles and eight RBI’s. Blake’s on base percentage is an astonishing .648. Blake has been involved in golf, volleyball, dance, wrestling manager, FCA, and Black Student Union at LHS. Blake and Liberal’s 9-9 softball team host Dodge City for Senior Day Thursday at 4pm at the National Beef Sports Complex.

LIBERAL, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO