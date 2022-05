Louisiana Man Indicted on 8 Counts of Federal Firearm and Drug Charges. Louisiana – Devonte Smith, 22, of New Orleans, Louisiana, was charged in an eight-count indictment on May 12, 2022, with numerous federal firearms and drug trafficking violations stemming from a March 30, 2022 shootout on the corner of Orleans and Rocheblave Streets and the subsequent search of a residence in the 1800 block of Touro Street. During the shootout, no one was killed or injured, but several houses and automobiles were damaged.

