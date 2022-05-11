The Unveiling of a Husker Football Documentary

Players and coaches reflect as they await the premiere of the film exploring Nebraska's dominant run in the 1990s

The premiere of the new Nebraska football documentary “Day By Day: The Rise” will be presented Thursday night at the Rococo Theatre in Lincoln as a benefit to TeamMates, the mentorship program begun in 1991 by coach Tom Osborne and his wife, Nancy. Coverage on All Huskers begins today with an interview with the coach , touching on his career and the beginning of TeamMates, and looking ahead to the premiere.

On Thursday, we’ll have an interview with Jared Tomich , who played in 1994, then started at defensive end for the 1995 and 1996 Huskers. On Friday, we’ll have an interview with Lombardi Award winner and two-time consensus All-American Grant Wistrom , who played on all three of Osborne’s national championship teams.

More coverage, including video interviews with various Husker players and coaches, will continue into the weekend.

“Day By Day: The Rise” is the first in a two-part documentary film series about the Nebraska football program's dominant run from 1993 to 1997. Former Huskers Mark Brungardt and Josh Davis partnered with Hollywood filmmaker and producer Justin LePera on the project. The official trailer is viewable at this link .

View the original article to see embedded media.