ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

The Unveiling of a Husker Football Documentary

By Tad Stryker
AllHuskers
AllHuskers
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PrGwa_0fa8uTy000

Players and coaches reflect as they await the premiere of the film exploring Nebraska's dominant run in the 1990s

The premiere of the new Nebraska football documentary “Day By Day: The Rise” will be presented Thursday night at the Rococo Theatre in Lincoln as a benefit to TeamMates, the mentorship program begun in 1991 by coach Tom Osborne and his wife, Nancy. Coverage on All Huskers begins today with an interview with the coach , touching on his career and the beginning of TeamMates, and looking ahead to the premiere.

On Thursday, we’ll have an interview with Jared Tomich , who played in 1994, then started at defensive end for the 1995 and 1996 Huskers. On Friday, we’ll have an interview with Lombardi Award winner and two-time consensus All-American Grant Wistrom , who played on all three of Osborne’s national championship teams.

More coverage, including video interviews with various Husker players and coaches, will continue into the weekend.

“Day By Day: The Rise” is the first in a two-part documentary film series about the Nebraska football program's dominant run from 1993 to 1997. Former Huskers Mark Brungardt and Josh Davis partnered with Hollywood filmmaker and producer Justin LePera on the project. The official trailer is viewable at this link .

View the original article to see embedded media.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Sports
Local
Nebraska Entertainment
Local
Nebraska College Sports
Lincoln, NE
Entertainment
Local
Nebraska Football
Lincoln, NE
Sports
Lincoln, NE
College Sports
City
Lincoln, NE
Lincoln, NE
Football
klkntv.com

Nebraska women’s basketball associate head coach resigns

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – After being suspended with pay in February, Nebraska women’s basketball associate head coach Chuck Love announced his resignation on Friday. “I have come to the decision to move on and be with family and explore other opportunities,” said Love. “I will never forget how amazing this fan base has been.”
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Nebraska Senior Baseball Player Dismissed From Team

Senior reliever Tyler Martin has been dismissed by the Nebraska baseball program for violation of team rules, Cornhuskers coach Will Bolts says per team insider Evan Bland of the Omaha World-Herald. No further detail was given on said violations. Martin made 20 appearances on the mound this season, notching 24...
LINCOLN, NE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jared Tomich
Person
Tom Osborne
News Channel Nebraska

Northeast Nebraska honoring Norfolk music legend Jim Casey

NORFOLK, Neb. -- Friends and family honored Norfolk music legend Jim Casey with a memorial walk on Thursday. Casey passed away suddenly on May 7. Funeral services will be held for Casey Friday morning at 10:30 a.m. CT at Divots Ballroom in Norfolk. Casey was a nationally known entertainer and...
NORFOLK, NE
unk.edu

UNK statement on death of Angie Miller

KEARNEY – The following is a statement from the University of Nebraska at Kearney on the death of Angie Miller, a student from Broken Bow. Miller, 45, died at her home early Friday morning in Broken Bow. “The UNK family offers its condolences. Our hearts go out to her...
KEARNEY, NE
York News-Times

Country star Luke Bryan to play a farm near Murdock

Luke Bryan, Entertainer of the Year winner at the 2021 Academy of Country Music Awards, will appear near Murdock this fall as a part of his Farm Tour 2022. Bryan will play at the Stock and Hay Grain Farm on Sept. 22, he announced in a social media post. The...
MURDOCK, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Documentary Film#Film Series#American Football#College Football#Husker Football#Teammates#Lombardi Award#Huskers Mark Brungardt
thereader.com

Teachers Leaving OPS, Herbster Snubs Pillen, Indigenous Boarding Schools

Our awesome email newsletter briefing tells you everything you need to know about what’s going on in Omaha. Delivered to your inbox every day at 11:00am. There was a reporter named Moore, whose first name was Reed, all swore. This writer of note kept things afloat – and brought us the news galore.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Now Serving Omaha: Mouth of the South

When you think of southern Cajun cooking, you might think of jambalaya, gumbo, or po boys. Mouth of the South has all of that for you, and you don't even need to drive to New Orleans to get it. KETV NewsWatch 7's John Oakey sat down with Mouth of the...
OMAHA, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Entertainment
klkntv.com

Photos: Severe storms roll through Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Thunderstorms moved into eastern Nebraska on Thursday evening. Some had already caused severe damage in central Nebraska and were still strong as they got closer to Lincoln, with severe thunderstorm warnings being issued in Seward and York counties. Winds over 70 mph are also causing...
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

High gusts knock over trees, blow down fences in central Nebraska

LEXINGTON — A potent low pressure system created severe winds throughout central Nebraska, coughing up a dust storm that spread across eastern Colorado and Nebraska and powered thunderstorms in central and eastern Nebraska. Rain caused a severe drop in visibility while the winds howled from the south. National Weather...
LEXINGTON, NE
klkntv.com

Jim Pillen stumps with prominent supporters on eve of Nebraska primary

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Republican gubernatorial candidate Jim Pillen was at Ross Aviation’s hangar at the Lincoln Airport on Monday to speak with supporters on the eve of the primary. He had an entourage of distinguished guests with him, as well. Legendary Nebraska football coach Tom Osborne was...
LINCOLN, NE
AllHuskers

AllHuskers

Lincoln, NE
771
Followers
354
Post
433K+
Views
ABOUT

All Huskers is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Nebraska athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/nebraska

Comments / 0

Community Policy