Why climate management is important

Seventy percent of the surface of planet earth is ocean. Of the remaining 30%, one-fourth is mountains and another one-fourth is desert. That leaves 15% of the surface of the earth that is suitable for extensive human habitation and food production.

The oceans contain 97% of the water on planet earth. The remaining 3% is freshwater (no salt), and approximately 69% of the freshwater is held in the polar ice caps. Slightly less than 1% of the water on the planet is available to support humans and other animal and plant species that require fresh water. Seventy percent of that fresh water is used for agricultural irrigation. Liquid water is necessary for the existence of life as we understand it, and it may be rare elsewhere in the universe.

The numbers are stunning. Our solar system, consisting of the sun, the earth we live on, and a few other planets is part of the Milky Way Galaxy. A scientific estimate holds that there are about 100 billion galaxies in the known universe with each galaxy containing an average of 400 billion stars. Our home sweet home is the only known place in the universe that supports life, and the fact that life exists on planet earth is an improbable miracle.

In the fairly recent past, we learned that greenhouse gases in the atmosphere control surface air temperature on earth. Surface air temperature, averaged around the entire planet, is approximately 59 degrees on our common mercury thermometers, the Fahrenheit scale, or (15 degrees centigrade). Were it not for those greenhouse gases, the average temperature would be zero degrees Fahrenheit ( ̶ 17.7 degrees centigrade), and we wouldn’t be here. We have also learned that when we burn fossil fuels, we tinker with the greenhouse thermostat. But those greenhouse gases existed long before humans started making contributions. What caused the original greenhouse gas accumulations in the atmosphere?

During the long geologic history of earth, volcanoes pumped the carbon dioxide into the atmosphere creating the thermostat that makes life possible. But a continuous production of volcanic greenhouse gases without a moderating factor would have made earth similar to Venus which has a thick blanket of carbon dioxide and where the temperature is more than 800 degrees Fahrenheit (427 centigrade). That moderating factor is tectonic plates and water. We humans surf on continent sized tectonic plates that are about 60 miles thick. Ocean waves captured carbon dioxide from the air. Greenhouse gases warmed the oceans thus evaporating water that fell as rain. The rainwater washed minerals into the oceans that combined with the carbon dioxide to form limestone and the rock products that accumulate on the ocean floor thus neutralizing some of the carbon dioxide. When the plates scoot past each other, one plate dives under the other plate. When tectonic plates rub noses, the crunch where the plates rub together allows some molten lava to bubble upward forming volcanoes. Scientists indicate that the crumbling where the tectonic plates rub together allowing volcanoes to form is possible because ocean water acts as a lubricant. Therefore, ocean water, tectonic plates, and volcanoes were necessary to provide a regulated temperature that made it possible for life on planet earth. At least some of the almost incomprehensible number of stars (suns) in the universe cited above have planets. To date, no planet has been found that has the temperature regulating system that earth has, i.e., ocean water, tectonic plates, and volcanoes.

Planet earth originally had no oxygen that animals could breathe. At some past time, a type of bacteria — cyanobacteria — began to use sunlight and carbon dioxide to produce its energy (photosynthesis) while releasing oxygen as a by-product. So far as we are currently aware, earth has a monopoly on this life giving process.

Ultraviolet radiation (UV) breaks down some of the oxygen in the stratosphere causing formation of ozone (O3). Ozone impedes the transmission of ultraviolet radiation to the surface of the earth. Without the ozone block of ultraviolet radiation, life could exist in the oceans but probably not on land. This ozone protection feature seems to be unique to planet earth.

Planets come in various sizes and compositions. If earth were smaller with lesser density, the oxygen we breathe would drift off into space because earth’s gravity wouldn’t be sufficient to retain the oxygen.

Stars (suns) vary in size. A small star would not produce enough solar energy to support life on earth. Large stars have a relatively short life span. Our sun is a medium size star that, fortunately for us, is an appropriate size for our planet.

Our solar system revolves around the outer edge of the Milky Way Galaxy thus avoiding the dangerous traffic in the galaxy. That is fortunate for us, and it is somewhat improbable.

When planets moving through space pass a star or another planet with greater gravity, the orbit of the passing planet can be altered, and its axis of rotation can be altered. Earth has a tilt that causes the seasons. It also has a wobble that we do not notice because it occurs over a period of more than 20 thousand years. Planet earth rotates around one star, our sun. But a large majority of the stars that scientists have observed occur in clusters of two or three stars flying around each other. A planet revolving around a cluster of stars would likely be subjected to radically changing gravitational attraction that could induce unstable conditions on the planet making life difficult. The relationship between our sun and earth is, if not unique, at least rare and life supporting.

The earth’s annual tilt causes the sun’s rays to strike earth, directly, at slightly more than 23 degrees north of the equator during summer in the northern hemisphere and slightly more than 23 degrees south of the equator during winter in the northern hemisphere. Over a long time, the sun’s gravitational tug on earth would change that 23 degree shift to a much larger shift inducing radical seasonal climate changes were it not for the existence of the moon. The moon’s gravitational tug counterbalances the sun’s gravitational influence. Yet again, this appears to be a unique life facilitating arrangement.

If a star’s gravitational influence on a planet is too great, it slows the planet’s rotation eventually eliminating the rotation. When that happens, only one side of the planet continuously faces the star (sun). The dark side of the “locked” planet becomes extremely cold. Any water vapors or gases, e.g., oxygen, migrate to the dark side of the planet thus making neither side habitable by life as we understand it. Our moon is “locked.” We see only one side of it. Earth’s gravitational tug induced that “locked” position.

Planet earth has a molten iron core beneath the approximately 60 mile thick rock crust. That iron core produces a magnetism that causes compass needles to point north. But, more importantly, it causes a magnetic field called a magnetosphere that extends into space. The magnetosphere prevents harmful — deadly — cosmic radiation emitted by distant stars from striking earth. Some planets do not have an iron core and a magnetosphere. In other planets, the iron core has stopped moving and no longer provides protection from cosmic radiation.

In the early universe, there was dense traffic, randomly flying objects. When a moving object strikes a larger object directly, as opposed to a glancing blow, the energy that propelled the moving object becomes heat. If such an object with sufficient size and speed had struck earth, the resulting heat could have incinerated our planet. Jupiter, one of the planets in our solar system, is massive. Its powerful gravitational field is believed to have diverted space debris that, otherwise, would have struck our planet. Nice to have a big brother; not all forming planets had that benefit.

Although the number of stars in the universe cited earlier in this article is immense, there may be even more planets. Scientists have developed a marvelous set of scientific instruments and techniques to analyze stars and planets, and 1000 scientific instrument probes have been launched, 250 of them into deep space. To date (early 2022), no planet has been identified that could support human life or the animals, vegetation, and microbes required for our existence. Mathematical probability makes it seem that there must be life supporting planets or even intelligent life elsewhere in the universe. But the distance to most of those possible life supporting solar systems is an impediment without a solution. We are, for now, alone, our life and our solar system an improbable miracle. Perhaps we would be smart to protect our environment and our climate.

The human population on planet earth is approximately 7.9 billion, and we are gaining about 220,000 new citizens each day. The systems that support life may become seriously stressed if we fail to manage our climate. For the foreseeable future, earth is our only home. We need to ensure that life is sustainable on planet earth, and that process includes controlling greenhouse gases.