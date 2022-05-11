ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Skincare Routine Mistakes You Should Avoid At All Costs, According To A Beauty Expert

By Faith Geiger
 3 days ago

Are you working on perfecting your skincare routine ? With so many different beauty products out there claiming an array of benefits, it can certainly be a daunting task. Ultimately, your skincare routine should be a highly personalized regimen; the products that work best for you will come down to the type of skin you have and your personal skincare goals. However, there are some common mistakes that will lead to issues no matter what kind of complexion you have.

To learn more about common pitfalls you should avoid if you want to achieve healthy, beautiful skin, we spoke to Wellness and Dermal restoration specialist and the founder and CEO of Vivre SkinLabs , Mina-Jacqueline Au. Au told us that when it comes to skincare, simplicity is always key—which means you shouldn’t overdo it on the amount of products you use or the frequency at which you use them.

Using too many products

You may think that stocking up on a range of expensive skincare products and going through a time-consuming 10-step routine each morning and night is the best way to achieve gorgeous, glowing skin. However, according to Au, it can be quite the opposite.

In reality, it's best to err on the side of simplicity when it comes to the products you apply to your skin. "I always preach to my patients that an effective and proper skincare regimen should be very simple," Au explains.

In fact, when you use certain products together, they may even cancel each other out, rendering your extensive routine virtually useless. "Unless you have been instructed to layer actives on top of actives together by a dermatologist or a dermal specialist, you risk diluting and even negating the effectiveness of each product," Au warns.

Au recommends keeping things simple with a "cleanse, prep, treat, and seal" routine and sticking to high quality products that "change the biology of the skin, not just give you topical instant gratification." Got it!

Over-exfoliating and over-washing

Au says another major mistake many people make in their skincare routine is overdoing it on the exfoliation and cleansing. While these are both essential steps, doing either one too often can be detrimental to your skin.

If you struggle with acne or oily skin, you may feel the need to overcompensate by washing your face more than twice a day in an attempt to keep your skin as clean and oil-free as possible. But Au says you should avoid this at all costs—it can make your face even more oily. "If you over-wash your face, your skin may actually begin to produce more oils," she explains. "Keep washing to no more than twice a day."

Over-exfoliation, on the other hand, will cause its own share of problems. "Over-exfoliation can lead to redness, irritation, and may leave the skin in worse condition than what you started with," Au says. In fact, she notes that too much exfoliation can even damage your skin barrier. "That takes time to repair and having a healthy skin barrier is super important," she stresses. "That is what keeps your skin healthy." Noted!

It seems the biggest takeaway from Au's advice is "less is more." If you keep your routine simple, stick to only the products you need, and cleanse and exfoliate only as necessary, you'll be on your way to healthier skin in no time.

