Alabama State

Recaptured fugitive Casey White transferred to Alabama prison after being on the run from authorities for 11 days

By CNN
Idaho8.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRecaptured inmate Casey White was transferred to an Alabama state prison early Wednesday, more than a day after his arrest in Indiana that ended 11 days on the run with an Alabama county jail official who authorities say helped him escape. Vicky White, the woman accused of freeing him...

localnews8.com

CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
Bessemer, AL
Alabama Crime & Safety
Tennessee State
Alabama State
WKRG News 5

Escambia Co Sheriff’s looking for teen suspect for shooting

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said they are looking for a 16-year-old suspect involved in a shooting. The shooting occurred in the 700 block of Fairfield Drive around 10 p.m. on Wednesday, May 11. Escambia County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the shooting occurred near Lillian Highway where one person was […]
NBC News

Florida mom threatens to blow up school because son wasn’t fed enough at cafeteria, officials say

A Florida woman has been arrested after allegedly making a bomb threat to her son’s high school, enraged that her son wasn't being fed enough at the cafeteria. Anaya Metoya Smith, 41, was arrested Wednesday in connection with a threatening voicemail she left at Cocoa High School on Feb. 3 around 5:30 p.m., saying she’d "blow ... up" the school, according to the probable cause affidavit. The city of Cocoa is about 45 miles east of Orlando.
ORLANDO, FL
Amara Walker
Omar Jimenez
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
Idaho8.com

The Buffalo supermarket massacre is the latest high-profile mass shooting authorities say was motivated by hate. Here are others

Saturday’s massacre in Buffalo, New York, is the latest high-profile mass shooting in which authorities say the suspect was motivated by hate. The suspected shooter, an 18-year-old White man, shot and killed 10 people and injured three others at a supermarket in a predominantly Black area, authorities said. Eleven of the victims are Black.
BUFFALO, NY
WSAV News 3

Wayne County schools all-clear after threat

JESUP, Ga. (WSAV) – Law enforcement in Wayne County said area schools are safe after a threat of violence Thursday. Officials said the Jesup Police Department and Wayne County Sheriff’s Office were notified of the possible school threat in the early morning hours. Officers and deputies responded to several schools in the area and requested […]
WAYNE COUNTY, GA
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
Washington Examiner

Foster mom faces lose-lose scenario after police seize cash

Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
ROCHESTER, NY
Idaho8.com

SWAT officer saves an unresponsive baby by performing CPR

An Atlanta police officer saved an unresponsive 4-month-old baby after performing CPR on him Friday, the department said. The fortuitous encounter happened around noon when SWAT officer Robert Oden saw a vehicle driving down the street with its hazards on and the car horn “frantically blowing,” the Atlanta Police Department said in a statement. Oden, who was patrolling the area, decided to follow the car in the event of an emergency.
ATLANTA, ID
Chicago Tribune

Feds charge 10 reputed West Side gang members with running drug markets, seize weapons and drugs

Ten reputed members of the Four Corner Hustlers street gang have been charged in U.S. District Court with running open-air drug markets that distributed cocaine and fentanyl-laced heroin on Chicago’s West Side. The joint operation by Chicago police and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security led to the seizure of four rifles, four handguns, a MAC-10 submachine gun, a shotgun, and more than ...
CHICAGO, IL
Idaho8.com

Her dog’s barking led rescuers to a missing Texas woman in ‘small miracle’

Man’s — or in this case, woman’s — best friend came to the rescue of a missing Texas woman. Sherry Noppe, 63, was announced missing by a constable in Harris County, on Instagram on May 4. She had last been seen walking her black Labrador, Max. Noppe had recently been diagnosed with dementia, according to Texas EquuSearch, which also participated in the rescue efforts.
TEXAS STATE

