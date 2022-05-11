Debate night in Edmonton

Hi, China Watchers. The Biden administration hopes it’s second time lucky in executing its U.S.-ASEAN Special Summit opening today in Washington, D.C. — we examine the meeting’s key friction points. We’ll also scrutinize Chinese President XI JINPING’s “respect-deficit syndrome,” parse the new “victory” narrative for his Covid policies and profile a book that unpacks China’s complicated relationship with Southeast Asia. And next Thursday, May 19, we’ll host a China Watcher Twitter Spaces event that will probe the promise and pitfalls of Biden’s big Asia month, starting with the U.S.-ASEAN summit, his May 20-24 South Korea-Japan trip and the in-person meeting of the leaders of the Quad. Stay tuned for details.

FOREIGN POLICY ・ 2 DAYS AGO