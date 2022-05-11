ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A much cooler day with a chance for storms tonight

By Pete Petoniak, FOX 11 Weather
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWednesday will be mostly cloudy with a high of 72. Our...

90-degree reading breaks record for May 12

(WLUK) -- It's the hottest May 12 ever in Green Bay. The noontime temperature was 90 degrees, breaking the previous record of 87, set in 1991. How are you keeping cool? Share a photo or video with us here:. The temperature was expected to continue climbing into the early afternoon.
GREEN BAY, WI
Another record-breaking day with strong storms moving in

(WLUK) -- For the second day in a row, Green Bay broke a record for high temperature. The National Weather Service says the temperature at noon reached 89 degrees. Green Bay set a new record high Thursday afternoon, reaching 94 degrees. This smashed the prior record high of 87 set in 1991.
GREEN BAY, WI

