A much cooler day with a chance for storms tonight

(WLUK) -- It's the hottest May 12 ever in Green Bay. The noontime temperature was 90 degrees, breaking the previous record of 87, set in 1991. The temperature was expected to continue climbing into the early afternoon.
(WLUK) -- For the second day in a row, Green Bay broke a record for high temperature. The National Weather Service says the temperature at noon reached 89 degrees. Green Bay set a new record high Thursday afternoon, reaching 94 degrees. This smashed the prior record high of 87 set in 1991.
