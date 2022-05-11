ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Scary Downside To Having Your Bluetooth Turned On All The Time

By Louise Ferrer
shefinds
 3 days ago

There are so many things to be thankful for because of modern technology and one of those is Bluetooth . Basically, what this feature does is it allows you to simply exchange data between devices without having the need to use wires. Need to call someone while you’re driving? Want to listen to your favorite tunes through your car or a portable speaker? Bluetooth can make it happen.

Now, more than ever, we find ourselves always on the go. Because of this, the power of Bluetooth seems to be pretty convenient and efficient–which is why for most people, they decide to keep this feature turned on at all times. But did you know that there are certain disadvantages when you do this? Unfortunately, having your Bluetooth turned on for a long period of time is a mistake and can actually put your safety at risk. Keep reading as tech experts discuss this even more.

Detection To Unwanted Sensors, Access To Personal Information, And More

According to Jesse Thé, president & CEO of Tauria (a B2B SaaS platform on a mission to make digital privacy the new standard), "Since iOS 13, Bluetooth is open to any sensors around the location that user is at, including the sensors of shopping malls, markets, and scenic spots. All those sensors can detect the Bluetooth signal from your iPhone." With that in mind, there's a risk of a data breach--"a security incident in which information is accessed without authorization," as Antivirus & Anti-Malware Software Norton reports.

The same risk is present when you connect your bluetooth to a public or shared device (ex. rental car or cars used in ride-hailing apps). In an article published by USA Today , cars can access personal information such as GPS history, address book, music-streaming login, WiFi identifiers, and more from Bluetooth alone. If you use hands-free calling, Bluetooth allows cars to identify call logs and text messages, too. Yikes!

Keeping your data secure is crucial nowadays. You definitely don't want to leave personal data behind and risk your safety. Be mindful of your habits when using Bluetooth. Make sure that your information is kept private, and that you only store it in devices you trust.

Comments / 54

Red-knows!
3d ago

I hate when articles spend the first 7 paragraphs talking about what the subject IS! We already KNOW. So Why's it bad? Oh yeah......gotta read a book first.

Reply(3)
39
cujo
2d ago

The outside devices still must synch with your phone with your permission Not as cut and dry as this article states.

Reply(1)
17
Ross Jonathan
3d ago

YouTube this video titled: smart tv spying on you bbc news.Just like your smart phone is a computer in the palm of your hand the evolution of technology from pagers to flip phones to now where your phone has more computing power then a desk top computer in the 1995 the evolution of tv technology as well means it can be hacked into the same as a regular computer or phone anything that connects to the internet or cellular services which is basically the internet for phone has a potential to be hacked you can hack anything and get into it through back doors from anywhere as long as it’s connected to the internet or cellular service almost like the government designed it that way no more having to tap phones or spy in the public if you designed technology so that basically the population has bugged themselves but purchasing technology with back doors they don’t even know exists in their home devices even the fbi director which I mentioned in previous post before this has a video warning pe

Reply(3)
6
shefinds

