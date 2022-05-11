ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pulaski County, KY

Man Dies In Pulaski County House Fire

By Dave Begley
somerset106.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man in Pulaski County died in a house fire. Woodstock Fire Department officials say it happened overnight Tuesday at a home on Liberty Road, off Highway 70. Fire departments were notified just before 1 a.m. about the fire, but when firefighters arrived...

www.somerset106.com

