Two Clay County Schools Receive $3,000 Checks

Last year the City of Barbourville and Barbourville Tourism announced a plan to bring a drive in closer to home. Now they are putting that plan into action. Construction is underway for the Knox Drive-In, which will be located just behind Brickyard Pond. Barbourville mayor David Thompson said the concession stand and the projection area are near completion and the drive-in screen should be completed as soon as Wednesday night. Thompson added that in the age of COVID, this drive in will offer another way for people to get out and have fun while still keeping their distance from one another. Mayor Thompson said that there will also be a playground in the front of the drive in for the younger movie goers to enjoy. He estimates that the project will be completed in ninety days.

BARBOURVILLE, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO