Clay County, KY

Two Clay County Schools Receive $3,000 Checks

By Dave Begley
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo schools in Clay County received $3000 checks Tuesday. Volunteers of America and Aetna Better Health of Kentucky presented checks to Clay County High School and Paces Creek Elementary School for having the...

wklw.com

Drug Roundup in Pike County

Several people were arrested Wednesday in a roundup of suspected drug dealers in Pike Co. According to the Pike Co Sheriff’s Office, Deputies arrested seven people, along with two others that were already in custody. Arrested were. • Kevin Blankenship, 48, of Stopover. • George Compton, 34, of Pikeville.
PIKE COUNTY, KY
somerset106.com

New Knox Drive-In Under Construction

Last year the City of Barbourville and Barbourville Tourism announced a plan to bring a drive in closer to home. Now they are putting that plan into action. Construction is underway for the Knox Drive-In, which will be located just behind Brickyard Pond. Barbourville mayor David Thompson said the concession stand and the projection area are near completion and the drive-in screen should be completed as soon as Wednesday night. Thompson added that in the age of COVID, this drive in will offer another way for people to get out and have fun while still keeping their distance from one another. Mayor Thompson said that there will also be a playground in the front of the drive in for the younger movie goers to enjoy. He estimates that the project will be completed in ninety days.
BARBOURVILLE, KY
wymt.com

Officials looking for volunteers to review foster care cases in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Officials say volunteers are being sought in 45 counties to review cases of Kentucky children in foster care. A statement from the Administrative Office of the Courts states Citizen Foster Care Review Boards assess cases and make recommendations to the Cabinet for Health and Family Services and to state courts on each child’s behalf.
KENTUCKY STATE
State
Kentucky State
County
Clay County, KY
Clay County, KY
Government
City
Clay, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
somerset106.com

Gov. Beshear Gives COVID Update And Orders Flags At Half Staff

Gov. Andy Beshear said there was another slight increase in reported COVID-19 cases last week, but the counties in yellow dropped from four the previous week to three. He noted that hospitalizations remain low but cautioned that Kentucky is seeing an uptick in the positivity rate. The Governor encouraged unvaccinated Kentuckians to get vaccinated and for vaccinated Kentuckians to get boosted if they haven’t already. Gov. Beshear also ordered all state buildings to fly their flags at half-staff until sunset on Monday, May 16th. This was in accordance with a proclamation from the Whitehouse regarding the U.S. surpassing 1,000,000 COVID-19 deaths. Laurel County Public Health Director, Mark Hensley, said the Laurel County Health Department continues to administer the vaccines and boosters. You can stay up to date by visiting the Laurel County Health Department’s Facebook page.
KENTUCKY STATE
953wiki.com

Narcotics Investigation Leads to Three From Milton Ky Arrested

As part of an ongoing narcotics investigation, Detective Kyle Cutshaw, received information regarding the whereabouts of Robert A. Rowlett, 34, Milton, KY, who was wanted on a warrant from Jefferson County for battery resulting in injury to a pregnant woman. The information received indicated that Rowlett was currently staying in the 9000 block of U.S. 421 in Milton, Kentucky.
MILTON, KY
spectrumnews1.com

Fundraiser set for foundation created in honor of late Harrison County teenager

CYNTHIANA, Ky. — A local teenager who affected many people in the town of Cynthiana and in Harrison County died in September 2021 from a brain tumor. Those who knew him say he was caring and compassionate, and a group of people have partnered to create a foundation to honor his memory and do what they believe he would have done.
CYNTHIANA, KY
#The Elementary School#Clay County High School
wymt.com

Clay County Sheriff candidate facing charges

CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A candidate for Clay County Sheriff is in custody and facing a number of charges. Hiram Marcum was indicted on five counts of wanton endangerment of a police officer and drug possession by a Grand Jury on Thursday. The indictment claims Marcum put the life...
CLAY COUNTY, KY
WOWK 13 News

Black bear spotted in Floyd County community

FLOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – Authorities in Floyd County, Kentucky are asking residents not to feed the bears. Deputies with the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office responded to calls in the Ivel area this evening after residents spotted a black bear around some of the homes and businesses. They’re asking that anyone who lives in or […]
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
wklw.com

Ribbon Cutting Held for New Paintsville Lake Project

A new project kicked off Tuesday, with a ribbon-cutting near the boat ramp at the Paintsville Lake. Local and State representatives gathered to celebrate the opening of a new initiative that aims to open the waterway to more people. The Casting for Kids Boardwalk and Kayak Launch will provide an ADA-compliant space for people with mobility differences to enjoy the waterfront in a way they may not have been able to before.
PAINTSVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Drug trafficking bust in eastern Kentucky results in thousands of pills and millions in cash seized

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A drug trafficking bust in Kentucky uncovered thousands of oxycodone pills and millions of dollars in cash. An investigation from the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, Kentucky Attorney General's Office, Barbourville Police, Clay County Sheriff's Office and Manchester Police ended with the arrest of 12 people, according to a news release Thursday.
KENTUCKY STATE
k105.com

12 people arrested, millions in cash seized during investigation into drug trafficking in 4 eastern Ky. counties

Multiple state and federal law enforcement agencies recently arrested several suspects, seized more than 10,000 pills and millions in cash in an investigation into drug trafficking in four eastern Kentucky counties, the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Kentucky said. Investigators from the Drug Enforcement Agency, the Kentucky Attorney...
KENTUCKY STATE
WBKO

Police respond to truck overturned on Russellville Road

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Traffic occurred on Russellville Road after a boxer truck overturned on Russellville Road. Bowling Green Police say one person has a medical issue, and three other people were taken to the hospital following the accident. The area is now cleared.
BOWLING GREEN, KY

