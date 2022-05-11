ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thanks, Mom

 3 days ago
Preaching Mother’s Day messages are hard for me. I approach them with the same desire as every Sunday — to faithfully share God’s Word. However, there is an added expectation I feel ill equipped to fulfill: speaking specifically to a mom’s heart. And that term,...

OnSachem.com, powered by OnTownMedia.com, serves as the trusted hyperlocal source of news, viewpoints, information, events and more for the 85,000 residents that call Sachem home on Long Island, New York.

