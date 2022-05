BRENTSVILLE 6, MERIDIAN 3 (OT): Madison Fitzpatrick scored twice and Hannah Case once as the Tigers broke a 3-3 tie in regulation to win in overtime and stay undefeated. Lola Glessner assisted on the first two goals in overtime and Maddie Howells on the third one. The Tigers are 7-0 in the Class 3 Northwestern Districtd and 12-0 overall.

GAINESVILLE, VA ・ 19 HOURS AGO