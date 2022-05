On a cold December day, the Piedmont Predators were finishing up their practice. Among them was 13-year-old Ethan Bernier of Gainesville. Completely covered in his helmet, pads, gloves, and leg-guards, he stopped goals from shots taken by other players in a rapid-fire drill. And he was completely undeterred. As the super-fast rock-solid projectiles headed towards him, he did his best to block every shot.

GAINESVILLE, VA ・ 16 HOURS AGO