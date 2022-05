KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – An early Saturday morning shooting has left a 52-year-old Kalamazoo man with non-life threatening injuries. Around 1:40 a.m. Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety Officers responded to the area of Florence and Burrell Streets on the report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they located the victim, a 52-year-old Kalamazoo resident. He had been shot one time in the back, and was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

KALAMAZOO, MI ・ 19 HOURS AGO