Wisconsin lawmakers ignoring the will of the people on abortion rights

How about zero? That is how much Wisconsin taxpayers should be handing over to efforts to find fraud in the 2020 election. Instead, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos says he will cut in half, to $5500, the monthly salary to Michael Gableman, a former Supreme Court justice leading this sham investigation. That is because the investigation is on hold as a result of litigation. When will this end? It was supposed to end in October of last year. Vos has continued to grant extensions, but the results remain the same. Gableman’s report floated many conspiracy theories, but found nothing in the way of actual fraud. Taxpayers are already on the hook to the tune of $676,000, a complete waste of money. Even though Gableman’s salary is being trimmed, Vos did throw him a bone, allowing him to avoid paying back $2700 Gableman spent on trips to watch the election audit in Arizona, and to attend a convention in South Dakota put on by the My Pillow guy. The lawsuits that have paused the investigation are due to Gableman’s flouting of the public records law, refusing to release public documents. Those lawsuits will play out as the investigation halts. Which makes us wonder, why should we continue to pay Gableman if he is not expected to work?

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO