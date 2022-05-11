ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Wisconsin lawmakers ignoring the will of the people on abortion rights

By Scott Robert Shaw
wizmnews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt is not uncommon for politicians to be accused of being out of touch with their constituents. When a politician votes in a way that those who they represent don’t like, they are accused of ignoring the will of the people. Of course there will always be those who don’t like...

www.wizmnews.com

Comments / 41

Flons
3d ago

I would question a poll that represents the state when it's taken in Milwaukee. Very confident a poll taken in a wider area would show we prefer heavy restrictions.

Reply(7)
22
Vicki Dvorak
3d ago

There is Plan B, available at pharmacies. They need to get their priorities straight. Having sex causes pregnancies and many getting STDs. No need for abortions.

Reply(5)
9
Belinda Singh
3d ago

the real question should be WHO IS GOING TO TAKE CARE OF ALL THESE UNWANTED CHILDREN THAT WOMEN WILL BE FORCED TO HAVE if roe is overturned because 9 out of 10 times it is the man that tells the women yobgo have an abortion SO WHO IS GOING TO TAKE CARE OF THESE UNWANTED CHILDREN

Reply(11)
5
