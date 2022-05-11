Firefighters make gruesome discovery of dead body under pile of tires in Mississippi woods

Human remains were found recently in an illegal dumpsite in the buffer zone near the Stennis Space Center in Hancock County. A group of firefighters with the Mississippi Forestry Service made the discovery while monitoring a prescribed burn in the area.

According to a release from the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department, contract workers with the Mississippi Forestry Service found the remains Saturday under a pile of tires. It was in an area north of Interstate 10 and west of Highway 607, near Stennis Space Center’s south gate.

The remains were decomposing and were covered by items that were part of an apparent illegal dump site. under a bunch of tires by workers with the Forestry Service. It was in an area north of I-10 and west of Highway 607.

The remains were described to have been adorned in male clothing, but the sex and race of the individual is still unknown. The garments were described to have been a red or maroon shirt, light-colored blue jeans, white Nike shoes (possibly Air Force Ones) and a Louis Vuitton belt and a matching brand of a wristwatch.

Investigators also noted internal hardware and screws were on the left cheekbone and orbital area of the remains.

Anyone who may have information that can help identify the remains is asked to contact the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department at 228-466-6910 or tips can be submitted anonymously by calling Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898.