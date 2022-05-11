ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hancock County, MS

Firefighters make gruesome discovery of dead body under pile of tires in Mississippi woods

By Magnolia State Live
Magnolia State Live
Magnolia State Live
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SJrY3_0fa8fHwX00

Human remains were found recently in an illegal dumpsite in the buffer zone near the Stennis Space Center in Hancock County. A group of firefighters with the Mississippi Forestry Service made the discovery while monitoring a prescribed burn in the area.

According to a release from the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department, contract workers with the Mississippi Forestry Service found the remains Saturday under a pile of tires. It was in an area north of Interstate 10 and west of Highway 607, near Stennis Space Center’s south gate.

The remains were decomposing and were covered by items that were part of an apparent illegal dump site. under a bunch of tires by workers with the Forestry Service. It was in an area north of I-10 and west of Highway 607.

The remains were described to have been adorned in male clothing, but the sex and race of the individual is still unknown. The garments were described to have been a red or maroon shirt, light-colored blue jeans, white Nike shoes (possibly Air Force Ones) and a Louis Vuitton belt and a matching brand of a wristwatch.

Investigators also noted internal hardware and screws were on the left cheekbone and orbital area of the remains.

Anyone who may have information that can help identify the remains is asked to contact the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department at 228-466-6910 or tips can be submitted anonymously by calling Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898.

Comments / 0

Related
WJTV 12

Warren County deputies, Vicksburg police arrest 3

WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Warren County deputies and Vicksburg police worked to arrest three people with various charges. The Vicksburg Post reported the two agencies conducted a search warrant on a Herrod Street home on Friday, May 13. Joshua Rush, 37, of Vicksburg, was charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm. […]
WARREN COUNTY, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
County
Hancock County, MS
City
John C. Stennis Space Center, MS
Hancock County, MS
Crime & Safety
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
5NEWS

Witnesses, first responders react to tragic motorcycle crash on I-40

DYER, Arkansas — Arkansas State Police (ASP) confirmed the crash that happened Thursday, May 12, on westbound I-40 just outside of Mulberry, left three motorcyclists dead and six others injured. A wrong-way driver in a pickup truck struck the group of riders, killing three from Louisiana. Those injured were transported to area hospitals.
MULBERRY, AR
Kait 8

Three killed, six injured in interstate crash

DYER, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State Police have identified the victims of a fatal I-40 crash that killed three and injured six Thursday night. Content partner KNWA reported a group of motorcyclists was traveling west on I-40 near Dyer when a pickup truck traveling in the wrong direction came crashing into them.
DYER, AR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Louis Vuitton
vicksburgnews.com

Suspect identified in Thursday’s multi-agency car chase

Joseph Terrell Kelly has been identified as the subject taken into custody during Thursday’s pursuit along Interstate 20. At around 11:45 a.m. on Thursday, Clinton Police Department notified the Warren County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) that an officer was in pursuit of a stolen vehicle and about to cross the county line. The tag on the vehicle, a 2008 Cadillac SUV, came back as stolen out of Jackson.
WARREN COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Man sentenced to life for murder of Courtney Anderson

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – A man was convicted and sentenced to life in prison for the murder of Courtney Anderson. Vicksburg Daily News reported Vicksburg police responded to the shooting on November 27, 2019 on Halls Ferry Road. Courtney Anderson was found shot in the chest. Police said Jason Skinner was arrested five hours later […]
VICKSBURG, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tires#The Forestry Service#Highway 607#Nike
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi sheriff: Deputies looking for man who evaded arrest

Authorities are looking for a fugitive who fled from a Mississippi deputy Wednesday afternoon. Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace said the incident occurred about 12:45 p.m. when Sgt. Cordell Watkins saw a Nissan Altima fitting the description of a car reportedly driven by Charles Dudley White, 40, who has warrants for receiving stolen property and probation violation, going up the entrance ramp to Culkin Road from U.S. 61 North.
WARREN COUNTY, MS
WAPT

Store clerk accused of shooting customer, Jackson police say

JACKSON, Miss. — A store clerk is facing charges after police say he shot a customer after an argument. The incident happened Thursday night at a Texaco on Northside Drive. Police said after the argument, the clerk came behind the customer and shot him multiple times. The victim is...
JACKSON, MS
bobgermanylaw.com

Jackson, MS – Victims Injured in Crash at I-55 & Woodrow Wilson Ave

Although the degree of the damage was not specified in the first reports, at least one person was hurt on the scene. Many highways were stopped as a result of the crash, and those who need special treatment were transferred by ambulance to local hospitals. The identities of the persons involved have not been revealed.
JACKSON, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WJTV 12

Jackson man arrested in Hattiesburg after ‘botched robbery’

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A Jackson man was arrested in Hattiesburg after what police called a “botched robbery” that happened on Tuesday, May 3. Hattiesburg police said the incident happened when two people met up on Highway 49 for a dirt bike sale that originated on Facebook Marketplace. Police said Carlos Davis, 21, tried to […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
fox8live.com

Fugitive; second suspect arrested after barricaded in Hammond hotel room

HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - A fugitive from St. Tammany who was wanted on drug charges was arrested after barricading himself in a Hammond hotel room Friday (May 13) morning, according to information from the sheriff’s office. Public Information Officer Suzanne Carboni said that the U.S. Marshal’s Office had a...
HAMMOND, LA
KVAL

Man found hiding in home's attic, had likely been there since the previous night

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. - A man was found hiding in the attic of a Springfield home and Lane County Sheriff's deputies say he likely had been there since the previous night. Just after 9:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 11, Lane County Sheriff's Office received a call from a homeowner in the 3500 block of Hayden Bridge Road who reported hearing thumping sounds and possibly someone coughing coming from his attic.
SPRINGFIELD, OR
Magnolia State Live

Magnolia State Live

Jackson, MS
80K+
Followers
6K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Magnolia State Live is a statewide digital news source providing Mississippians with original and smartly curated news, politics, opinion, sports and entertainment content. Launched in 2017, we strive to connect with Mississippians on a cross-platform level, giving them information they can easily access, share with others and ultimately use to better their lives and strengthen their communities. We are powered in part by content from sister publications, including five daily newspapers in Mississippi, and in part by fresh and original writing that illustrates topics that matter most to those interested in our state. Innovating community journalism is our mission. Mississippi is our newsroom.

 https://magnoliastatelive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy