The Icelandair flight from RDU to Iceland landed at the Keflavik airport early Friday morning. From there it was a full day of taking in the sights and history of Reykjavík. The first stop on the tour was to Hallgrímskirkja. It is a Lutheran church located on a hill in the center of Reykavík. It’s 245 feet tall, making it the largest church in Iceland. The church was designed to resemble Thor’s hammer with the handle facing up as a nod to Iceland’s religious history. The view from the bell tower of the church is breathtaking. Snow-capped mountains and the ocean provide a beautiful backdrop for the buildings and homes in Reykavík.

LIFESTYLE ・ 1 DAY AGO