Resale is growing in popularity among Gen Z and millennial shoppers, but online resale companies are struggling to attract investors as public companies. Poshmark shares are down more than 70% since its IPO in January 2021. CEO Manish Chandra speaks to CNBC's Courtney Reagan about the social resale app's most recent quarterly results and outlook amid macroeconomic pressures, shopper behavior and trends, use of payment plans like Affirm and more.

ECONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO