Columbia State Community College English professor Jeff Hardin has published his most recent book of poetry, “Watermark.”. Hardin has previously published six collections of poetry. Four of Hardin’s books have received awards, including the Donald Justice Prize in 2015 and the X. J. Kennedy Prize in 2017. Over the last three decades, hundreds of his poems have appeared in many of the nation’s leading journals, including “The Southern Review,” “North American Review,” “Hudson Review” and others.

COLUMBIA, TN ・ 12 HOURS AGO