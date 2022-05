On a bright Sunday afternoon in April, a group ranging from teenagers to people in their 40s, all dressed in black T-shirts and baseball caps, crowded around a coffee stand outside of Durham Athletic Park. The group served coffee and homemade chocolate chip cookies to people attending a talent show at the park while nearby, their teammates lounged in the sun, exchanged high-fives, and danced along to the song “Wannabe” blasting from the loudspeaker. All were clad in black T-shirts emblazoned with the words “B3 Coffee.”

DURHAM, NC ・ 8 DAYS AGO