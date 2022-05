Clive Sutton upgrades the upgraded Mustang for more pointiness. Skip 6 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. The most powerful new Mustang you can buy is now faster. Clive Sutton has revealed the upgraded version of its upgraded Ford Mustang (called CS850GT), which is a UK take on the US's version of the upgraded Mustang (the Shelby GT500). This one's called the CS850R. It has been optimised, as those looks suggest, for going round in circles.

CARS ・ 2 DAYS AGO