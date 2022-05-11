Annual Lester J. Brown Antique Truck Show Saturday in Spencer at NC Transportation Museum

If you drive a Mercedes-Benz you may need to start making a plan to stop diving it. At least temporarily. The automaker is alerting the owners of just under 300,000 vehicles to stop driving them. This is due to an issue with the brakes that could cause them to fail. It has been discovered that moisture can make its way into the brake booster housing leading to corrosion. This in turn can cause a vacuum leak and decreased brake performance or failure.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO