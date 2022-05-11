ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spencer, NC

Annual Lester J. Brown Antique Truck Show Saturday in Spencer at NC Transportation Museum

By David Whisenant
WBTV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPENCER, N.C. (WBTV) - A popular event that draws fans from a large area is taking place on Saturday at the North Carolina Transportation Museum...

WBTV

Jiggy with the Piggy BBQ competition winners announced

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - Kansas City Barbeque judges spent Saturday very carefully judging teams from six states who competed in the categories of chicken, ribs, pork and brisket at the Jiggy with the Piggy Festival in Kannapolis. Judges, from several states, chose the winners based on taste, appearance and tenderness.
KANNAPOLIS, NC
UPI News

North Carolina man completes 1,175-mile, 5-month hike

May 13 (UPI) -- A man from North Carolina has completed his 5-month trek along the 1,175-mile North Carolina Mountains-to-Sea Trail. Carrying trekking poles and with his signature full beard, "Trail" Marshall finished the home stretch on May 6, arriving at Jockey's Ridge State Park in Nags Head, N.C. Marshall...
NAGS HEAD, NC
City
Spencer, NC
WBTV

Epicenter in uptown Charlotte going up for auction Thursday morning

Police in Salisbury said they spotted individuals trying to break into cars at an apartment complex. That led to a chase down Interstate 85. Amber Alert canceled for 10-year-old girl out of Caldwell County. Updated: 7 hours ago. According to the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office, she was found safe.
CHARLOTTE, NC
kiss951.com

Own A Mercedes-Benz? You May Need To Stop Driving It

If you drive a Mercedes-Benz you may need to start making a plan to stop diving it. At least temporarily. The automaker is alerting the owners of just under 300,000 vehicles to stop driving them. This is due to an issue with the brakes that could cause them to fail. It has been discovered that moisture can make its way into the brake booster housing leading to corrosion. This in turn can cause a vacuum leak and decreased brake performance or failure.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Lincoln Report

A Guide to the 3 Best Places to Visit in North Carolina

North Carolina is truly a state for all seasons. In the spring, the state comes to life with blooming flowers and fresh green foliage. The summer months are perfect for lazy days at the beach or exploring the many hiking trails in the mountains. Autumn brings stunning displays of color as the leaves change, and winter brings a chance to enjoy snow sports or a cozy fireside.
WNCT

Highest paying jobs that require a 2-year degree in ENC

GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — Although it all depends on what you make of it, choosing to further your education may lead to higher-paying job opportunities. An associate’s degree takes just two years and offers more affordable tuition rates than a four-year school. As of April 2022, the average yearly salary for an individual with an associate’s degree comes out […]
GREENVILLE, NC
News19 WLTX

'I was hooked.' SC treasure hunters find hidden secrets in the ground

SALUDA COUNTY, S.C. — They start early. South Carolina has an unrelenting summer that begins in spring, so treasure hunting starts practically at the crack of dawn. Kandi Cochran Ready of Ninety-Six runs the Facebook group SC Diggers, a metal detecting club, which means she is not just well-versed in the hobby, but is instrumental in setting up hunts for the group.
SALUDA COUNTY, SC
WNCT

Owner of boat that washed ashore in Emerald Isle found dead

EMERALD ISLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The owner of a boat that washed ashore at Emerald Isle on Friday afternoon was found dead approximately one mile from Bogue Inlet, according to the Coast Guard. Kyle Van Althuis with the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission told WNCT’s Claire Curry a man in his 50s was reported missing […]
EMERALD ISLE, NC
WBTV

Bryan Edwards Selected as Rowan County EMS Division Chief

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Rowan County has announced Bryan Edwards as the new EMS Division Chief. Edwards began his career in emergency services at Anson County in 1988, where he served as an EMT-I Supervisor. In 1990, he moved to Union EMS, where he served as a Paramedic and Field Training Officer for nine years. He then worked at Mecklenburg EMS Agency (MEDIC) for 16 years. For the past seven years, Edwards served as the Chief of Union EMS. He has also served as a first responder and firefighter with several local Fire Departments including Burnsville VFD, Wadesboro Fire Department, and Wingate Fire Department.
ROWAN COUNTY, NC

