Festival speakers Judy Heumann and Virginia Knowlton Marcus of Disability Rights NC | Photo courtesy of Arts Access. You probably didn’t read about Camp Jened in your high school history textbooks. A summer camp for disabled teens in operation from 1951 to 1977, the New York Catskills camp paved the way for activists who are still living and working today. Each magical summer, a group of campers, some of whom had come from government-run institutions, experienced a kind of autonomy and community they didn’t have access to in their daily lives. It changed them.

RALEIGH, NC ・ 3 DAYS AGO