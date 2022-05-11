ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bandera County, TX

Elect Brandi Conover For Precinct 203 Chair

Bandera Bulletin
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEditor’s Note: The following is an election announcement free of charge. A fee was charged to run the photo in color. My name is Brandi Conover, and I am running for Bandera County Precinct 203 Chair. I grew up in the Rio Grande Valley of Texas, graduated high...

www.banderabulletin.com

Comments / 0

Related
Austin Chronicle

MAGAs Win in Lake Travis and Georgetown ISDs

Candidates who campaigned on education issues straight from the Fox News headlines swept Lake Travis ISD and Georgetown ISD school board races Saturday. In Lake Travis ISD, three candidates endorsed and funded by the powerful Lake Travis Families PAC, with help from some players in the Texas GOP political apparatus, came out on top by wide margins. Incumbent Trustees John Aoueille and Kimberly Flasch each retained their seats with 57% and 61% of the more than 10,000 votes cast; newcomer Erin Archer won her open-seat contest, also with 57%. All three opposed masking and vaccine mandates for LTISD students and staff, and promised to crack down on teachers whose lessons skirted too close to the dreaded "critical race theory" now banished from Texas schools by state statute.
GEORGETOWN, TX
Austin Chronicle

Cedar Park Moderates Kick MAGAs to the Curb

Nuts-and-bolts moderate incumbents swept the Cedar Park City Council elections Saturday, squashing a slate of hard-right, Trump-loving candidates committed to defending the city from Austin's negative policy influence. Council Member Jim Penniman-Morin, who focused his campaign on alleviating Cedar Park's terrible traffic and improving service at its municipal utilities, took...
CEDAR PARK, TX
Texas Politics Digest

With Sham Hearing, Texas Republicans Fail to Address the 24,000+ Texas Voters Disenfranchised During the March Primary

AUSTIN, TX — Today, The Texas House Elections Committee held an interim hearing where the Republican leadership yet again completely abrogated their duties to Texans. Republican Chairman Briscoe Cain chose to focus that hearing on his own political agenda instead of focusing it on the 24,000 Texans who were disenfranchised during the primary election as a direct result of Republicans’ decision to pass anti-voter legislation last year.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Antonio, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
County
Bandera County, TX
Bandera County, TX
Government
City
Austin, TX
Local
Texas Elections
FMX 94.5

Texas Governor Greg Abbott Officially Punches Ticket To Hell

Your friend in the radio business cares very little about politics, but I can't believe an elected official is recommending starving babies. If you're not aware, there's a baby food shortage right now. It's simple, one of the big manufacturing plants voluntarily shut down in February because of complaints of contaminated formula and two infant deaths. That plant is still not back online.
TEXAS STATE
tpr.org

Ground broken on I-35 double decker project

Local and state officials were present Wednesday to break ground on a construction project that will turn I-35 into a double decker freeway through eight cities and three counties at a cost of $1.5 billion. From now and through 2027, an upper level with three lanes in each direction will...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chair#Ut Austin#Utsa#General Education#Bandera High School#Bandera Isd#Bandera Music Boosters#Gop#Republican#The Executive Board#Campaign#Communic
KVUE

Police: Two adults, one minor shot in East Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — Three people were shot in East Austin on the evening of May 13, the Austin Police Department (APD) confirmed to KVUE. The department responded to a call that came in reporting the incident on Garcreek Circle around 5:39 p.m. on Friday. That's near Loyola and Decker lanes.
AUSTIN, TX
KSAT 12

CASA volunteers needed; no previous experience required

SAN ANTONIO – Fear, loneliness, and anxiety are only a few of the emotions encountered by children who, by no fault of their own, are removed from their homes and placed into foster care. For more than 35 years, Child Advocates San Antonio has set out to shape the...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
kjas.com

Alabama-Coushatta casino robbed, suspect captured in Houston

Houston area media outlets are reporting that a suspect has been captured after robbing the Alabama-Coushatta Indian Tribe’s Naskila Gaming Casino between Woodville and Livingston. The crime reportedly occurred shortly before 6:00 Friday morning at the facility, located at the Indian Reservation off of Highway 190. Following the robbery,...
HOUSTON, TX
thecentersquare.com

Abbott pledges to investigate San Antonio public school; Northside ISD says it hasn’t broken the law

(The Center Square) – Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said the state will investigate whether a public school official in San Antonio and its school district superintendent violated state election law after internal communication was leaked online by the director of a school choice non-profit. The school district says it immediately corrected the problem and hasn’t broken the law.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KXAN

Fire under control in south Austin

The Austin Fire Department said there are multiple units at the scene near the 8500 block of the South Interstate 35 frontage road. The fire is 200 to 300 feet back from the road in a wooded area, AFD said.
AUSTIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy