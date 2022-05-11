Elect Brandi Conover For Precinct 203 Chair

Candidates who campaigned on education issues straight from the Fox News headlines swept Lake Travis ISD and Georgetown ISD school board races Saturday. In Lake Travis ISD, three candidates endorsed and funded by the powerful Lake Travis Families PAC, with help from some players in the Texas GOP political apparatus, came out on top by wide margins. Incumbent Trustees John Aoueille and Kimberly Flasch each retained their seats with 57% and 61% of the more than 10,000 votes cast; newcomer Erin Archer won her open-seat contest, also with 57%. All three opposed masking and vaccine mandates for LTISD students and staff, and promised to crack down on teachers whose lessons skirted too close to the dreaded "critical race theory" now banished from Texas schools by state statute.

GEORGETOWN, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO