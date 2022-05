Dodgers RHP Trevor Bauer’s grievance hearing against MLB will begin May 23, ESPN reported Friday. Bauer, 31, was given a 324-game suspension by MLB on April 29 for violating the league’s domestic violence policy. The two-year ban is the longest suspension since the policy was implemented in 2015 and Bauer is the first player to appeal a suspension under the policy.

MLB ・ 9 HOURS AGO