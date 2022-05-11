ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Sunny, warm & humid Thursday with a high of 82

By Brian Gotter
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3urQuX_0fa8UIdx00

It has been a crazy day with the weather. It was very warm and muggy this morning, and Milwaukee's high was 86 ay 9;30am. 10 minutes later it was 66 degrees cooler and temps kept dropping into the low 50s with fog. Meanwhile, just a few miles inland it was hazy, humid and in the 80s. Madison was 90 with a heat index of 98. It stays in the 50s in Milwaukee this evening with patchy fog. There is a slight chance for a shower overnight, otherwise Thursday is mostly sunny, windy, warm, and humid with a high of 82 in Milwaukee to 90 inland.

Friday is warm and humid again with highs near 80 and 90, but t'storms are likely by evening...and some could be severe. Saturday is in the 70s and cloudy with scattered t'showers. Sunday will see some afternoon showers with temps in the 60s. We stay in the low to mid 60s all next week with lows in the 40s.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and damp
Low: 55 Lakefront...68 Inland
Wind: SE 5-10 mph

THURSDAY: Isolated morning shower, then mostly sunny, windy and warm
High: 76 Lakefront...90 Inland
Wind: SE 15-25 mph

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and warm with scattered late afternoon and evening t'showers
High: 72 Lakefront...86 Inland
Wind: SE 10-20 mph

SATURDAY: Morning showers, then partly cloudy and warm
High: 70 Lakefront...80 Inland
Wind: SSW 5-10 mph

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered afternoon showers
High: 65 Lakefront...72 Inland
Wind: NW 5-10 mph

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and back to normal
High: 65
Wind: NW 10-15 mph

Comments / 0

Related
TMJ4 News

Warm and muggy Friday with highs near 80

Overnight is mostly clear and mils with temps in the 50s near the lake to mid 60s inland. Friday is still very warm and muggy, but not as windy. SE winds will gust to 20 mph with highs near 80 in Milwaukee to near 90 inland.
MILWAUKEE, WI
tspr.org

Two landspout tornadoes confirmed in western Illinois

The line of showers and thunderstorms developed late Friday afternoon, east of the Mississippi River, after several days of very warm weather. The National Weather Service confirmed two landspout tornadoes during Friday’s severe weather in western Illinois — one near Good Hope and the other south of Monmouth.
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Madison, WI
City
Milwaukee, WI
CBS Minnesota

‘All I Could Do Was Cry’: Straight-Line Winds Ravage Alexandria Neighborhood

Originally published May 13, 2022 ALEXANDRIA, Minn. (WCCO) — The National Weather Service Friday declared that the damage in the Alexandria area was caused by a tornado — and are working to determine how strong — along with straight-line winds north of the city reaching speeds of 100 mph. Alexandria was one of the hardest hit communities in Thursday night’s storm. It resulted in a full day of cutting and clean up for a neighborhood along Lake Darling. Some yards had more damage than others, including Mary Ann Schlosser’s yard. “Why me? I’ve had other damage before but never nothing like this,” Schlosser said. Schlosser...
ALEXANDRIA, MN
KTVZ

6-12″ New Snow Next 24 Hours

This next system rolling into the Pacific NW will bring more snow from now into the weekend. The heaviest snow is expected over the next 24 hours and Mt. Bachelor could see accumulations reach 6-12" during that time. Snow has already begun to fall at Santiam Pass and it will be joined by gusty winds this afternoon. Be prepared for winter driving conditions, including reduced visibility, on all of our mountain roads.
BEND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
KEYC

TORNADO WATCH: Severe storms this afternoon & evening

Another hot, humid day tomorrow will lead to more potential severe storms late tomorrow and tomorrow night. After the storms exit tomorrow night, cooler and drier air will move in, bringing us a very pleasant, springlike weekend. Thursday will be even warmer and just as humid as Wednesday. Highs will...
ENVIRONMENT
fox9.com

Minnesota storm damage, flooding roundup from Wednesday night

(FOX 9) - Severe storms that pushed across Minnesota on Wednesday left behind damage, took down trees, knocked out power, and caused flooding across the metro. As of Thursday morning, Xcel says they are still working to restore power to some 30,000 customers. The storms, which moved across the state,...
MINNESOTA STATE
nbc15.com

First Alert Day: Strong to severe thunderstorms possible tonight

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Warmer conditions are on the way for this week. There will be multiple 80°+ high temperatures through the week. Thursday’s and Friday’s highs could break records. Today is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY due to the threat of strong to severe thunderstorms overnight to the west of Madison.
MADISON, WI
KELOLAND TV

Photos: Storm damage across South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A storm with winds up to 80 miles per hour have caused extensive damage across South Dakota. The video below is of the storm reaching Hartford, courtesy of Paige Stolsmark. This video shows the storm reaching Chancellor, courtesy of Lindsay Van Meeteren. As severe...
HARTFORD, SD
Power 96

Heavy Rain, Large Hail Reported In Parts Of SE Minnesota

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - Storm cells developed in the Faribault/Owatonna area around 7:00 am Wednesday and slowly began moving east/northeast. They also began growing in size and intensity and were soon covering an area from Faribault to Rochester and north to Cannon Falls and over to the Mississippi River.
ROCHESTER, MN
TMJ4 News

TMJ4 News

23K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Milwaukee, Wisconsin news and weather from TMJ4 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.tmj4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy