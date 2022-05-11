Sunny, warm & humid Thursday with a high of 82

It has been a crazy day with the weather. It was very warm and muggy this morning, and Milwaukee's high was 86 ay 9;30am. 10 minutes later it was 66 degrees cooler and temps kept dropping into the low 50s with fog. Meanwhile, just a few miles inland it was hazy, humid and in the 80s. Madison was 90 with a heat index of 98. It stays in the 50s in Milwaukee this evening with patchy fog. There is a slight chance for a shower overnight, otherwise Thursday is mostly sunny, windy, warm, and humid with a high of 82 in Milwaukee to 90 inland.

Friday is warm and humid again with highs near 80 and 90, but t'storms are likely by evening...and some could be severe. Saturday is in the 70s and cloudy with scattered t'showers. Sunday will see some afternoon showers with temps in the 60s. We stay in the low to mid 60s all next week with lows in the 40s.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and damp

Low: 55 Lakefront...68 Inland

Wind: SE 5-10 mph

THURSDAY: Isolated morning shower, then mostly sunny, windy and warm

High: 76 Lakefront...90 Inland

Wind: SE 15-25 mph

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and warm with scattered late afternoon and evening t'showers

High: 72 Lakefront...86 Inland

Wind: SE 10-20 mph

SATURDAY: Morning showers, then partly cloudy and warm

High: 70 Lakefront...80 Inland

Wind: SSW 5-10 mph

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered afternoon showers

High: 65 Lakefront...72 Inland

Wind: NW 5-10 mph

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and back to normal

High: 65

Wind: NW 10-15 mph

