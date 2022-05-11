BMW's energy and raw material needs largely secured for 2022 - CFO

The logo of German car manufacturer BMW is seen at the company headquarters in Munich, Germany, May 14, 2020. REUTERS/Andreas Gebert

BERLIN, May 11 (Reuters) - The BMW Group (BMWG.DE) has largely secured its energy and raw material needs for 2022, its Chief Financial Officer Nicolas Peter said on Wednesday, but rising raw material prices could still weigh on results.

This has been achieved both through methods such as hedging on the financial market, and energy efficiency adaptations in production, Peter said, speaking at the carmaker's annual general meeting for shareholders.

Reporting by Victoria Waldersee, editing by Kirsti Knolle

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.