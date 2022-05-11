ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

BMW's energy and raw material needs largely secured for 2022 - CFO

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25UcIf_0fa8Tk7y00
The logo of German car manufacturer BMW is seen at the company headquarters in Munich, Germany, May 14, 2020. REUTERS/Andreas Gebert

BERLIN, May 11 (Reuters) - The BMW Group (BMWG.DE) has largely secured its energy and raw material needs for 2022, its Chief Financial Officer Nicolas Peter said on Wednesday, but rising raw material prices could still weigh on results.

This has been achieved both through methods such as hedging on the financial market, and energy efficiency adaptations in production, Peter said, speaking at the carmaker's annual general meeting for shareholders.

Reporting by Victoria Waldersee, editing by Kirsti Knolle

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Ford Confirms an Important Decision That May Not Please Customers

The Ford (F) - Get Ford Motor Company Report CEO laid out the company's goals for Mustang Mach-E, the electric version of the classic pony car in a tweet late last year. "It’s hard to produce Mustang Mach-Es fast enough to meet the incredible demand, but we are sure going to try," Farley said in December. "So starting in 2022 we are increasing production and expect to reach 200,000+ units per year for North America & Europe by 2023. That's 3x our 2021 output."
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Volkswagen Makes a Promise That Tesla May Not Like

The tide is high, but Herbert Diess is holding on. The Volkswagen (VWAGY) - Get Volkswagen AG Report CEO admitted that arch-rival Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report came on stronger than expected, but he still believes that the maker of the iconic Beetle can pull ahead of Elon Musk & Co. and become the world's largest seller of electric vehicles by 2025...maybe.
BUSINESS
CarBuzz.com

Volkswagen CEO Has Bad News About Future EVs

Earlier this week, Volkswagen CEO Herbert Diess spoke at the Financial Times' Future of the Car summit. Fittingly Diess spoke about EVs like the ID. Buzz and ID. 4. He also set out some plans for the Volkswagen Group as a whole. The massive auto conglomerate has high-end brands like Porsche, Bugatti, and Lamborghini under its umbrella. Those plans mean that around 8% of the VW Group's sales are set to be electric this year, with 25% of sales set to be electric by 2025.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Energy Efficiency#Bmw Group#Raw Material#Vehicles
dailyhodl.com

Billionaire Mark Cuban Reveals Massive Ethereum Position, Says Bitcoin Maximalists Are Wrong About True Upside in Crypto Markets

Billionaire Mark Cuban is weighing in on what he believes is the true value and function of each sector within the cryptocurrency realm. In a new interview with the Scott Hilton YouTube channel, the entrepreneur says that while Bitcoin will always function as a store of value, he disagrees with maximalists who view BTC as the be-all, end-all digital asset.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BMW
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Cars
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The Country That Has The Most Oil

The battle over access to crude oil has been front-page news recently. Sanctions against Russia have cut its exports. This, in turn, has made the price of oil rocket above $100, which is near a record set just over a decade ago. The COVID-19 pandemic in China has dropped global demand recently, This has helped […]
ENERGY INDUSTRY
americanmilitarynews.com

US says seven Boeing planes belonging to Belarus’s national airline violate US export controls

This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. The U.S. Commerce Department has identified seven Boeing 737 Planes operated by Belarusian national carrier Belavia that are in apparent violation of U.S. export controls. The aircraft are the first to be identified since restrictions...
U.S. POLITICS
ohmymag.co.uk

Expert predicts that Europe could be plunged into a complete blackout for 10 days

Blackout and crisis preparedness expert Herbert Saurugg has recently warned against the complete power grid blackout that could plunge entire Europe into darkness. He predicts a widespread blackout could be lurking in the not too distant future and such an event can cause extremely chaotic conditions worldwide. However, those who are prepared for an emergency can definitely bridge the difficult days well.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Reuters

434K+
Followers
327K+
Post
207M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy