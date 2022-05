The nationwide infant formula shortage is making it hard for some parents to keep their babies fed. “We want to make sure that our community fully understands that this is no longer about supply. This is about survival,” said Emily Parker, executive director of Bethlehem-based Cay Galgon Life House, a nonprofit that serves hundreds of pregnant women, mothers, and families who are facing hardships.

