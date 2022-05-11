ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chicago Teachers Union election could shape the schools and city for years to come

By Nader Issa
WBEZ
WBEZ
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor two decades, the Chicago Teachers Union flew under the radar, generally avoiding contentious negotiations and strikes, and maintaining a working relationship with City Hall. Then a wave of teacher activism starting in 2010 turned the union into perhaps the city’s most prominent labor organization and a national labor...

