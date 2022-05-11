ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Bernardino, CA

SB OK’s another street improvement project

By IE Business Daily
iebusinessdaily.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSan Bernardino has approved a $2 million street improvement project. The upgrades will be made on a two-and-one-half mile stretch of Sierra Way between 3rd and 30th streets, according to an agreement approved by...

iebusinessdaily.com

Comments / 3

