Two years into the pandemic, supply still can't compete with demand when it comes to home buying — and the end of this seller's market is nowhere in sight. The number of houses on the market in Ames from 2020 to 2021 decreased by over 100, yet housing sales soared to the highest level in four years in a market where houses sell almost as soon as they are listed, according to the Central Iowa Multiple Listing service.

AMES, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO