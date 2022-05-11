ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jonesboro, AR

May 11: What you need to know

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Kait 8
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. We’ll have more chances to hit the 90s and tie record highs today and tomorrow. Afternoon pop-up showers remain possible as humidity stays high. The heat index reaches the mid-90s each afternoon....

A Guide to the 4 Best Places to Visit in Arkansas

Arkansas is a state with a rich history and culture, as well as an abundance of natural resources. Situated in the American South, Arkansas was once a part of the territory of Louisiana, and later became its own state in 1836. The state has a complex racial history, as it was home to both Native American tribes and African American slaves.
Special Weather Alert for Hempstead, Nevada Counties

A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Hempstead and Nevada Counties through 1015 AM CDT…. At 928 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Prescott, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE…Radar indicated. IMPACT…Gusty winds could...
KHBS

Many Arkansans won't be able to see Sunday's lunar eclipse

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — People across the country are excited aboutSunday's total lunar eclipse, but many Arkansans will have trouble seeing it. Sunday, during the day, looks quite nice with dry and sunny weather however we are watching rain and thunderstorms that will likely return Sunday night and into Monday.
THV11

Here are some ways you can enjoy the Arkansas River

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — For being a landlocked state Arkansans are pretty blessed with several options to be on the water. We can take the boat on Lake Hamilton, float the Buffalo River, and so much more. But what about the biggest of them all? The Arkansas River. The...
US News and World Report

26 Top Things to Do in Arkansas

Arkansas is rich not only in natural resources and scenic beauty – its nickname is the Natural State, after all – but also in history, given its prominent role in the civil rights movement and its extensive Native American history. You can dig for diamonds to take home at Crater of Diamond State Park, enjoy the thermal springs at Hot Springs National Park, hike throughout the Ozark Mountains or learn about the early days of the world's largest retailer, Walmart.
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Greene by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 12:19:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 12:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Greene The National Weather Service in Memphis has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for East central Greene County in eastern Arkansas Southwestern Dunklin County in southeastern Missouri * Until 1245 PM CDT. * At 1218 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Senath, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Senath, Cardwell, Hornersville, Arbyrd, Brighton, Bertig, Fritz, Mounds, Hornersville Junction, Bucoda, Octa, Buck Donic, Dillman, Hollywood and Caruth. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
KTLO

Efforts continue to eradicate feral hogs in the Twin Lakes Area

Feral hogs continue to be a problem in Arkansas and several counties in the Twin Lakes Area are in the top 10 in the state in the number of hogs being eradicated. A feral hog is a domestic pig which has gone feral, meaning it lives in the wild. Feral hogs cause tremendous damage to agriculture, including row crops, forestry, livestock, and pasture. Feral hogs also cause great risks to human health and safety, by harboring and transmitting diseases to people and pets and by causing collisions with vehicles.
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Crittenden, St. Francis by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 12:20:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 12:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Crittenden; St. Francis The National Weather Service in Memphis has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern St. Francis County in eastern Arkansas Southwestern Crittenden County in eastern Arkansas * Until 1245 PM CDT. * At 1220 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Simsboro, or 8 miles north of Hughes, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Edmondson, Anthonyville, Pinckney, Simsboro, New Home, Chatfield, Proctor, Kate, Browns, Penjur, Jonquil, Tarsus, Greasy Corner, Cicalla, Patoka, Heth, Neuhardt, Democrat, North Hughes and Lucerne. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Kait 8

Officials warn about driving on city trails

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - As the 8 Mile Ditch Trail is close to completion, Paragould officials are warning you not to drive on their trails. The Paragould Police Department posted on social media Friday about while they’ve seen several residents enjoying sections of the trail currently not under construction, they’ve also seen ATVs, UTVs, and even cars driving on the trail.
Kait 8

Airport construction starts thanks to grant

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - The Kirk Field Municipal Airport began construction Friday on a new hangar to continue its expansion and bring in new tenants. The $475,000 project was funded by a state aviation grant with a little help from the city. Airport manager Roger Slayton said he has a...
5NEWS

New 7Brew location to open in Fort Smith

FORT SMITH, Ark. — River Valley residents will soon have a new place to get their caffeine fix after 7Brew opens a new location in Fort Smith. The City’s Board of Zoning Adjustment just approved a variance paving the way for 7 Brew Coffee to open in the Sam’s Club parking lot at 7720 Rogers Avenue.
Kait 8

Body of fallen seaman arrives in Arkansas

HARDY, Ark. (KAIT) - An Arkansas seaman who was killed during World War II has made his return to the natural state. On Friday, the casket of Seaman 2nd Class, Brady O. Prewitt landed in Hardy, as funeral preparations are underway. Prewitt was killed in action on Dec. 7, 1941,...
Kait 8

Planet Smoothie to open first Arkansas location in Batesville

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A new smoothie shop set to open later this year in Batesville is the first of its kind in Arkansas. Planet Smoothie announced Wednesday it will open a new location in the Midtown Plaza on Harrison Street. According to a news release from the City of...

