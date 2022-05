Even in the golden age of hot-rodding, the mid-'60s and early '70s, sometimes what GM was churning out, although cool, wasn't enough for the die-hard gearhead. They wanted more, and that pent-up demand gave rise to names like Yenko, Nickey, Berger, Motion, and others. Nickey Chevrolet in Chicago was one of the highest-volume dealers in the world, and in 1967 they became the first to install a 427ci big-block into a first-generation Camaro. This restored 1967 Camaro RS/SS Nickey supercar is a prime example of the high-performance offerings that were out there for Chevrolet fans.

