ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Wing, MN

Red Wing police reports

By Facebook Twitter Email Print Save
Red Wing Republican Eagle
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA resident of the 4000 block of Highway 61 West reported on May 2 that...

www.republicaneagle.com

Comments / 1

Related
winonaradio.com

Local Authorities Respond to Shots Fired at Buffalo County Bar

BUFFALO TWP., Wis. (KWNO)-Authorities responded to a hold-up alarm and shots fired call at a Buffalo County tavern early Friday morning. A press release from the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Department says 26-year-old Shakuur Kroll and 21-year-old Artanya Engel, both of Black River Falls, Wis, were jailed on suspicion of Operating a Firearm While under the influence of an intoxicant, Endangering safety by use of a dangerous weapon and first-degree reckless driving by endangering safety.
BUFFALO COUNTY, WI
voiceofalexandria.com

Woman arrested after man suffers multiple injuries in Alexandria

(Alexandria, MN)--On Thursday afternoon, Alexandria Police officers were called to the report of an assault in 1000 Block of Nokomis Street in Alexandria. Upon arrival, officers reportedly located a male victim with multiple injuries. The male victim was taken to Alomere Health where he is being treated for his injuries.
ALEXANDRIA, MN
FOX 21 Online

Woman Dead, 2 Injured in Crash in Midway Township

MIDWAY TWP, Minn.- A woman is dead, and two others are injured after a crash in Midway Township Friday, caused in part by heavy fog and speed, authorities said. According to a spokesperson with the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, authorities responded to a report of a 2 vehicle crash near the intersection of South Ugstad Road and Ugstad Junction in Midway Township around 8:50 a.m. Friday.
DULUTH, MN
winonaradio.com

Body Found in Winona Hiking Area

WINONA, Minn. (KWNO)-Two hikers reported finding a body of a male near Devil’s Cave Wednesday evening. Winona Police responded to the hiking area shortly before 7 p.m. Police say the man was discovered with a handgun and appeared to have died from an apparent gunshot wound. Police believe the...
WINONA, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Red Wing, MN
Crime & Safety
City
Racine, MN
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
City
Red Wing, MN
City
Welch, MN
CBS Minnesota

St. Paul Man Charged With Attempted Murder After Allegedly Cutting Girlfriend’s Throat At Light Rail Station

Originally published May 13, 2022 ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — A St. Paul man is facing attempted murder charges after allegedly slashing his girlfriend’s throat and leaving her to bleed out on a light rail platform. The victim told police that her life was saved by good Samaritans who applied pressure to her wound. Ray Criss, 36, is charged in Ramsey County with second-degree attempted murder and first-degree assault in connection with the Monday stabbing, court documents show. If convicted of the attempted murder charge, he faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison. Criss is currently in custody in...
SAINT PAUL, MN
lptv.org

New Information Released About Missing Bemidji Teenager

The Bemidji Police Department recently received updates regarding the missing Bemidji teenager Nevaeh Kingbird. According to the new release, Kingbird may have been wearing a red sweatshirt with a logo of a bull in a headdress as pictured on the right. Kingbird has been missing since October 22nd, 2021. She...
CBS Minnesota

Teen Pulled From St. Croix River Dies; Identified As 17-Year-Old Suleiman Garado

LAKE ST. CROIX BEACH, Minn. (WCCO) — A 17-year-old boy from Stillwater is dead after being pulled Thursday evening from the St. Croix River. According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, authorities were called at 5:40 p.m. to the 2000 block of Riviera Avenue South in Lake St. Croix Beach. They were responding to the report that a teen had gone under the water while playing with friends. (credit: CBS) Responders arrived within minutes and began searching for the missing teenager, identified as Suleiman Ibrahim Abda Garado. The Washington County rescue dive team located the boy roughly 40 minutes after he was last seen by witnesses. Garado was taken to Regions Hospital, where he was pronounced dead Friday morning. “The death of this young man is a devastating tragedy, and I extend my deepest condolences to his family and loved ones,” Washington County Sheriff Day Starry said, in a statement. “I’m grateful for the quick response of the Washington County rescue dive team and their ability to recovery Suleiman and bring peace to his family.” The official cause of the teenager’s death remains under investigation by the Ramsey County Medical Examiner.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MN
KELOLAND TV

Wentworth woman killed after debris hits car

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 61-year-old Wentworth woman died Friday morning as a result of injuries she sustained during Thursday evening’s storm. Minnehaha County Sheriff Mike Milstead said a husband and wife were driving to their home in Wentworth when they were caught in the storm just south of Colton, near the intersection of 250th Street and 464th.
WENTWORTH, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police
Red Wing Republican Eagle

Like consumers, recent jump in gas prices hit Red Wing police, fire

Red Wing residents are feeling the sting of higher gas prices every time they fill their vehicles at the gas pumps. Those higher gas prices also are hitting government agencies with large fleets of vehicles – police and fire departments. “You know it’s hard,” said Chad Steffen, communications captain...
RED WING, MN
Bring Me The News

Stillwater teen drowned helping friend who was struggling in the St. Croix River

The 17-year-old boy who drowned in the St. Croix River was helping a struggling swimmer when he went underwater and didn't resurface. The teen has been identified by the Washington County Sheriff's Office as Suleiman Ibrahim Abda Garado, of Stillwater. He died at Regions Hospital early Friday morning, having been submerged in the river for approximately 40 minutes before a dive team rescued him Thursday around 6:30 p.m.
STILLWATER, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ccxmedia.org

Three Arrested After High-Speed Chase, Gunfire in Brooklyn Park

Police in Brooklyn Center and Brooklyn Park teamed up to stop several suspects who fled from a city park after a report of gunshots fired. Brooklyn Park police initially responded to Brookdale Park shortly before 8:30 p.m. Thursday. When officers arrived, a vehicle fled at a high rate of speed, running stop signs and red lights.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
cbs3duluth.com

Person in critical condition after stabbing incident in Duluth

DULUTH, MN. (KBJR) -DULUTH, MN-- The Duluth Police responded to a stabbing on the 600 block of W Superior St Friday morning shortly after 7:30 a.m. According to police, when they arrived, they found an individual who was stabbed and transported them to a local hospital. According to the report,...
DULUTH, MN
KAAL-TV

Assault suspect arrested after daylong search

(ABC 6 News) - Rochester police arrested a suspect in an assault call Tuesday morning. Around noon on May 9, police received a call from an 18-year-old girl, saying a man had pointed a gun at her in a motor vehicle. The caller, her female friend, and two men were...
ROCHESTER, MN
CBS Minnesota

Bicyclist Seriously Injured In Crash With Car In Northfield

[NOTE: An earlier version of this story indicated the bicyclist had been killed. The State Patrol updated its information Thursday afternoon to report he suffered life-threatening injuries.] NORTHFIELD, Minn. (WCCO) — Authorities say a bicyclist sustained life-threatening injuries in a collision with a vehicle in Northfield Wednesday night. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a 44-year-old from Northfield was riding his bike on Highway 3 around 9:40 p.m. The bicyclist turned left onto Fifth Street East and that’s when the collision occurred with a driver in a Subaru Impreza, the state patrol said. The 19-year-old Subaru driver was uninjured. Ring was taken to Hennepin Healthcare. The state patrol said Ring was wearing a helmet. Road conditions were wet at the time.
NORTHFIELD, MN
ccxmedia.org

Gunman Surrenders in Brooklyn Park After Neighborhood Lockdown

There were tense moments for residents in one Brooklyn Park neighborhood Wednesday afternoon after a man was seen walking around with a gun. Brooklyn Park police sent out an alert shortly after 3:15 p.m. Wednesday describing that an older white man wearing a camouflaged jacket was spotted with a gun.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy